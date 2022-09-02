The protagonist of “Servant”, Nell Tiger, will make a prequel to “Omen”, it will be called “First Omen”

At 22 years old, Nell Tiger Free He has been dedicating himself to acting for a decade and although his filmography is still short, he already has two s to his credit, which will soon become three, this after the announcement that pre-production of the to the 1976 film has already begun. The Omenwhich will be The Omen and in which the British actress will take the starring role.

Currently, TigerFree is filming the fourth and final season of the psychological horror series servant of AppleTV+Although the world knew her as Myrcella Baratheon, the daughter of Cersei Lannister in the production game of Thronesrole that gave him great popularity.

The actress is part of the series “Servant”. (AppleTV+)

As announced deadline, she / it will star First Omen of 20th Century Studios where it will be directed by Arkasha Stevensonin what will represent her debut as a feature film director and who will also be in charge of writing the script together with her partner Tim Smithwho in turn will also executive produce.

In addition, it has been revealed that David S Goyerproducer of the trilogy darkknight, Y Keith Levine are producing for Phantom Fourwith Grace Wheelan as a supervisor, and that the company is in talks with Anthony Fields (The Devil All the Time) to direct the series.

The original 1976 film was a hit, grossing $60 million at the box office. (20th Century Studios)

The exact details of the plot in which the new film begins are kept secret, as well as the rest of the cast that will be in this new version that will possibly premiere in Hulu either Star+ in Latin America.

The Omen It was directed by Richard Donner from a script David Seltzer and was starring Gregory Peck, Lee Remick Y David Warner. The movie It revolved around a child, who is adopted at birth by an American ambassador and his wife, who are unaware that the child is actually the reincarnation of the Antichrist.

In 2006, Julia Stiles starred in this throwback to the 1976 psychological horror classic. (20th Century Studios)

The film It was a huge box office success with over $60 million and won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for Jerry Goldsmithand its popularity led to two more sequels, Omen II in 1978 and Omen III: The Final Conflict in 1981.

It was not until 2006 when Fox restarted this franchise with the director John Moore at the head of the project and starring Lev Schreiber Y Julia Stiles, and although it performed favorably at the box office, grossing $120 million, did not generate any sequel. The film was released on June 6, 2006, to signify the biblical number 666, which in popular culture is said to be the number of the Beast.

Nell Tiger became known in the series “Game of Thrones”, in which she participated in the fifth and sixth seasons. (HBOMax)

In addition to the new film being prepared with Nell Tiger Freea television show is also being prepared that will be titled Damianreferring to the name of the demonic protagonist of The Omen. The series that works A&E will be based on the original film under the direction of Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead).

After his participation in Game of ThronesNell captured the attention of the public and critics as the babysitter with a secret in the hit series of AppleTV+ servant. The show is one of the most popular of the streaming system. In 2019, the British actress starred in the Prime Video miniseries Too Old to Die Young directed by Nicolas Winding Refn (The Neon Demon), in which he shared credits with Miles Teller.

