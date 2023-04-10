The danger of technology in vehicles: hackers gain access through headlights

Technological advances in the automotive world have allowed greater safety and comfort when driving, however, they have also opened a dangerous door for hackers. Criminals are using a device that costs around 2,000 euros to access luxury vehicle systems through the headlights, warn automotive security experts Ian Tabor and Ken Tindell.

A new way of stealing

Reverse engineering and system tampering are techniques hackers use to gain access to internal vehicle systems. In this case, thieves remove the bumpers and headlights to gain access to the vehicles’ electrical systems. In this way, they can connect electronic devices that allow them to enter the internal network of the vehicle’s computer. Once connected, the devices disable engine immobilization systems and can be used to open windows or even activate door locks.

- Advertisement -

Concern is heightened because these devices are available online and can be purchased for prices in the three to four figures. In addition, illicit vendors offering these devices claim they can gain instant access to high-end automobiles, including Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and more.

The ease of vulnerability

To test the ease with which criminals can hack into a vehicle through headlights, Ian Tabor purchased one of these devices online. The process to unlock the vehicle took around 30 seconds, including the time to plug in the device. “Connect device. The engine begins to make whirring noises while disengaging the immobilization system. You press another button, the doors unlock, and then thieves can break in and take the vehicle,” Tabor said.

The hacking device is designed to plug into a socket usually hidden under the vehicle’s headlights or bumpers. From there, the device accesses the vehicle’s CAN bus, an internal network of computers used to control its sensors and systems.

- Advertisement -

The expert’s opinion

Automotive safety experts have been warning about the dangers of in-vehicle technology for years. In this case, Ian Tabor and Ken Tindell have urged vehicle manufacturers to improve the security of their vehicles to prevent criminals from gaining access to internal vehicle systems. Additionally, experts recommend luxury vehicle owners take additional steps to protect their vehicles, such as storing them in locked garages or installing additional security systems.

The role of car manufacturers

Meanwhile, auto manufacturers have recognized the difficulty of completely eliminating the risk of theft by criminally intent individuals or organizations. However, many companies are working on improvements to increase the security of their vehicles and prevent criminals from gaining access to them. Some brands are investing in cutting-edge technologies, such as advanced computer security systems and biometric sensors for facial or fingerprint recognition.

Auto manufacturers are also collaborating with insurance associations and law enforcement authorities around the world to share information and develop strategies to combat vehicle theft. This is a global problem that needs a global solution, and cooperation between different actors is key to achieving greater road safety.

- Advertisement -

Technology can be an incredibly useful and effective tool for improving safety and comfort in our vehicles, but it can also be an open door for criminals if not handled properly. It is the responsibility of auto manufacturers to ensure that their vehicles are secure and protected from cyber-attacks, just as it is the responsibility of luxury vehicle owners to take extra steps to protect their investments.