The best Nintendo DS emulators for Android

In addition to the large number of free games that you have at your disposal on , the range of possibilities is much broader and surprising. This is because you also have the support of excellent that bring titles that marked an era to reality. Such is the case with PlayStation and Game Boy emulators. But that’s not all, since there are also great ds emulators.

The Nintendo DS was one of the best portable consoles, reviving its most epic games is an excellent idea.

Having Nintendo DS emulators on your Android mobile is one of the best things you can do. You will have at your disposal an immense number of video games that will offer you endless hours of fun, in addition to the fact that, in terms of gameplay, mechanics and history, they are a delight. Let us begin!

– DraStic DS Emulator: For many it is the best emulator for the DS, this is because it is compatible with almost all the games for that console. It has many options to customize the on-screen controls, modify the layout, enable fast forward, and more. A great point in favor is that it is compatible with controls for Android.

– EmuBox: It will serve to emulate games from multiple consoles such as PlayStation, DS, SNES, Game Boy, etc. The interface has an excellent design and is very easy to use, it is also beautiful because it is made under the parameters of Material Design. It should be noted that it is a free emulator that comes with a bit of advertising.

–NDS Emulator: it is one of the newer ones, but this is not a bad thing, since it has all the most important basic functions. It supports gamepads, save and load states, customizable on-screen buttons, and more. It’s intuitive and crucial options are at hand.

– RetroArch: an all-in-one emulator of the most competent. It will serve on multiple systems such as PlayStation, DS, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, SNES, among others. Vital features for unhindered gaming are enabled in RetroArch, easy to find in the menu. The best thing is that it is free and does not include advertising.

– SuperNDS: the most remarkable thing is that it can process all types of archives such as NDS, ZIP, 7z and RAR. As an emulator it is quite basic, the most important thing is that it has the main functions activated so that you do not have to do any advanced or annoying configuration on your own.