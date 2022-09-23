Xiaomi launches a cheap LED strip that you can use anywhere

- Advertisement -

launches-a- - - -that-you-can-use.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

The youngest of the houses love everything that has to do with LED strips, since they allow them to create ideal environments to watch movies and even play. The company Xiaomiaware of this, has just announced a product that responds to these demands in a way that only it knows how to do: offering good quality at a very competitive price.

The accessory we are talking about is called Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro and it is a strip that has a length of two meters, which in principle is more than enough to fit in all kinds of places. But, in addition, it includes the possibility -by means of an integrated connector- of increasing the length of the system up to five meters, so it is also an ideal solution for large spaces.

- Advertisement -

And since we are talking about use, something that makes this product different -and striking at the same time- is that it can be place virtually anywhere. The main reason for doing this is that it is flexible. Therefore, you can fold the strip so that it is located behind the TV (in true Philips Ambilight style) or on a wall avoiding all kinds of obstacles. Consequently, there will be nothing that this Xiaomi accessory cannot solve, which has a good quality finish due to its resistance and attractiveness.

Configuration from the mobile with a Xiaomi app

It’s the details that are interesting. Apart from offering a physical element with three direct control buttons, with the application Xiaomi Mi Home you can carry out all the desired actions, such as modifying the intensity of the light or its color, without having to put any cables in between. This is achieved because it includes Wifisomething that also gives access to obtain product updates to offer more functions in the future.

Xiaomi

With an RGB color system in each of the 60 LEDs per meter of the Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro, there are three sensitivity options in the app so you can set the one that works best for you at all times. It even includes compatibility with some of the systems gaming that are most used today, such as Razer ChromaTM RGB and ASUS Aura Sync. In this way, this is a product that fits with the most gamers in the house.

Price of this LED strip

The one he has is located in about 43 euros to change, so we are talking about a device that is very accessible to everyone. As always, the first country in which this Xiaomi product has been put up for sale is China, but since it is already present on the company’s global website, it is certain that it will be launched in other regions where Spain will certainly not be lacking.

- Advertisement -

>