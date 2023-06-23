The best mobile games type «Diablo»

- Advertisement -

try the best mobile games similar to Diablo it’s a good way to continue enjoying the soulslike and RPG elements that have made the classic adventure title developed by Blizzard so successful.

Many alternatives to Diablo are not the most affordable to start with, but they may be less pay-to-win than the famous ARPG.

Getting the best mobile games similar to Diablo in the app stores is not easy. That is why we have designed the following list to help you easily find Diablo-like games that can really live up to your expectations.

–Titan Quest: is the remastered version of the title released in 2006. Explore ancient Greece, Egypt, China and Babylon. Fight powerful mythological creatures from each culture using different weapons and combat styles. This game is not free, but its price is fair when you take into account its varied downloadable content.

– Pascal’s Wager: It doesn’t have Diablo’s camera style, but it’s an ideal game for those who love truly challenging ARPGs. Pascal’s Wager is also very similar to Dark Souls as it includes an impressive variety of terrifying bosses and gloomy atmosphere. Its touch controls are not the best, so it is recommended to play it with an Android game controller.

–Sands of Salzaar: another excellent ARPG that stands out for its game mechanics and open world similar to the Mount and Blade series. In Sands of Salzaar you must assemble your own army and participate in battles in real time with hundreds of characters. The story section is not its strongest point, but it has a lot of content to explore.

–Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: It’s the exact same game that’s available on consoles, so crossplay is fully guaranteed. Crystal Chronicles is an attractive hack and slash game that, despite being a remaster of the original GameCube title, is still capable of offering hours of entertainment.

– Anima: The Reign of Darkness: this ARPG is perhaps the most similar to Diablo on the list. Anima is a game that invites you to explore every corner of its vast world and carefully devise your strategy to defeat each boss. Definitely, this title has everything you can expect from a true hack and slash.

– Baldur’s Gate, Dark Alliance: a dungeon crawler classic originally released in 2001. The game has been adapted for different video consoles. However, this ARPG maintains its essence thanks to its real-time combat and the inclusion of a local cooperative mode. Like other Baldur’s Gate titles, the action of Dark Alliance takes place in the setting of Dungeon and Dragon’s Forgotten Realms.