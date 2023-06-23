VoiceGenie, Artificial Intelligence for customer interaction

- Advertisement -

VoiceGenie is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system that wants to revolutionize the way companies interact with their customers. With interactive, human and multilingual conversations, VoiceGenie offers a really interesting solution. Developed by Oriserve, a renowned company with more than 5 years of experience and recognized by Google, VoiceGenie is positioned as a leading option for sales, support and more.

This generative AI system has the ability to communicate in more than 100 languages ​​and dialects, breaking down language barriers and providing a seamless and natural conversational experience. Additionally, VoiceGenie adapts to individual user preferences, adjusting volume, pace, and pitch according to their needs.

One of VoiceGenie’s strengths lies in its ability to be deployed on different platforms, such as Web, iOS, Android, VOIP, and PSTN. This ensures that conversations continue without interruption and that any deviations or issues can be efficiently managed with human intervention when necessary.

VoiceGenie is the result of the experience and success of ORI, a conversational AI company founded in 2017 by Maaz Ansari and Anurag Jain. With a broad customer base that includes major brands such as Vodafone, IKEA, Education First, AirArabia and TATA Motors, ORI has proven its ability to improve communications between businesses and their customers. In recognition of its excellence, ORI was awarded the title of “Number One Conversational Sales Intelligence” by Google in 2021.

Learn more at voicegenie.ai