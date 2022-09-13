The best mobile apps for photographers

- Advertisement -

In both Android and iOS you have many tools to make your photos look really cool. You have functions to make a collage of images, there are many tricks that you can apply to make an excellent capture, as well as a good catalog of applications to optimize photos. But there is even more, because if you have experience using the camera, there is a set of apps for which are very helpful.

A good photo app can take your images to another level of quality.

Currently, both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store have very good apps for photographers that offer a series of useful and easy-to-use tools. Here we will tell you which are the best of the moment, those that have a large number of interesting functions and that do their job.

– Pixtica: Camera and Editor: a complete application with more than 350 stickers, 250 textures and backgrounds, 70 filters and 80 overlay effects. Something very practical is that it has a vibration indicator that serves to guarantee stable videos.

– Open Camera: allows you to adjust the camera mode as you wish, whether it is to take standard photos, DRO, HDR, panoramas, etc. The customization capabilities are top notch as it makes it possible to set the lens resolution, exposure, white balance, and color effect to adjust the hues to your liking.

– PhotoRoom: If you don’t like the background of the image, this app has the ability to fully edit it. For this, it has templates that can be applied immediately to make a change in a matter of a few seconds, although this procedure can also be done manually.

– Snapseed: its plus point is that it is very intuitive. There are plenty of filters, effects, and stickers to choose from, plus almost any section can be manually adjusted to fit what you want. It has 28 tools, each with its own functions focused on photo editing.

– Footej Camera: We come to one of the most complete apps today, it includes a timer to capture, slow motion, video, photo, burst mode, HDR, raw and panoramic images. It really provides the ability to take excellent quality photos thanks to everything it offers.