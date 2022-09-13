Google Drive has a new widget for Android tablets, and it’s almost perfect

- Advertisement -

If there is a cloud storage application that is very useful, it is . This development, in addition to allowing files to be saved without taking up space on the computer or smartphone, offers possibilities such as opening documents of all kinds (taking advantage of the office suite that the Mountain View company has). Well, it has just been known that the development has a new widget for tablets. As has been detected, the North American firm has included a new option that is available exclusively for tablets that run the L operating system. Based on the Material You design, it inherits a large number of functions that existed in an element that can be enjoyed on phones, but with some modifications to adapt it to the use of a larger screen. And, the truth is that the work is excellent in every way. This is the new Drive widget for tablets One of the first things that stand out in it is its circular shape, something that to date did not exist among the Drive options for tablets. This allows it to be placed in the corners of the screen without being too intrusive, leaving plenty of room on the desktop for the rest of the icons. And, in addition, the aesthetic aspect is excellent, since the colors are correct, as well as the typology of the drawings of the icons that makes them completely recognizable. There are six options that the new widget shows, among which is being able to access the documents used; going through uploading a file to the cloud space; and the search option is not missing. In this way, up to a total of six, you can perform the actions that are most common in the Google service. By the way, in the central space there is an icon of a different color that, when pressed, opens the application to directly access your profile in Drive. The truth is that the usefulness is undeniable -because it is similar to that of other previous options, but with a different aspect-. Is it available to everyone? Well, the truth is yes. By simply updating the version of Drive you use on your tablet to 2.22.357.1, you’ll find that the new widget is present and can be placed on your desktop as usual. We have checked if this novelty appears in the version for the phone with the same numbering and, for the moment, it is not. Therefore, it seems that Google is truly committed to making the version of Android for tablets specific and with its own options, and a clear example of what we are saying is the app for its storage service. >