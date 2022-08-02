The best indie games on the Play Store: Google reveals the finalists

Do you want good entertainment to enjoy on your mobile during all these days of August? Well, makes it easy for you, since it has published the list of of its Festival 2022. Sixty titles created in Europe, Japan and South Korea that will give you a breath of fresh air as well as many hours of fun: they are very good games to download.

Google is used to promoting the options within its Play Store with different contests and initiatives that promote the development of quality software. Every year it awards the prizes with the best of the Android store, for instance. And it maintains a game contest aimed at those who create the most value in the environment of new mechanics and settings: the indie community. This 2022 Indie Games Festival is in the final stretch.

60 indie games with the best of Google Play

The Indie Games Festival is about to announce the winners. For now, we already know what the twenty finalist games representing Europe, Japan and South Korea, Google has made them known on its official website. And most of these titles can now be downloaded directly to your mobile.

Indie games are characterized by a greater risk in the themes that surround the plots, they tend to bet on riskier game mechanics and, in general, provide greater freshness to the panorama gaming. With some awards that boost the indie community, Google tries to get these developers to bet firmly on Android as their preferred devices.

Then we leave you with the twenty finalist indie games for Europe, Japan and South Korea. Most are already available, although some are restricted to developing country (or have not been commercialized yet). The selection alternates between free and paid games.

Europe’s best indie games

Blacken Slash. €4.99.

DT Space Races. Free.

Dungeons of Dreadrock. Free,

Find hidden objects game (AR). Free.

FuryUnleashed. €5.99.

Get Together: A Coop Adventure. €3.99.

Gladiators: Survival in Rome. Free.

Hygge is… Free.

Kingdom: Idle Gold Tycoon. Free.

Kitty Q. Free.

Light It Up: Energy Loops. Free.

Moon Ravel. Free.

Paths: Beatrice’s adventure. Free.

Pawnbarian. Free.

Please touch the artwork. €4.49.

Quadline. Free.

Rhythmer_. €1.19.

Square Valley. €1.99.

sugargame. Free.

wingspan. €9.99.

Japan’s best indie games

A Year of Springs. €2.89.

Attack on Tankette. Not available in Europe.

Brave FarmSurvival. Free.

Cards and Dragons Sealed. Not available in Europe.

Catastrophe Restaurant. Free.

Crazy Donuts. Not available in Europe.

DeathAntique. Free.

Dungeon and Gravestone. €4.69.

exp!A. Not available in Europe.

GenEi AP: Empty Heart. Free.

HUNGRY PIG. Free.

Jack & Detectives. Free.

Raspberry Mash. Free.

SOULVARS. €4.59.

Statute of Limitations “1 minute” world. Free.

SUSHI ALONE. Free.

Sushi Food Cart. Not available in Europe.

Time for Coffee in the Strange Forest. Not available in Europe.

Train’s Run. Free.

UnionShooter360.

The best indie games from South Korea

Bingo Star. Not available in Europe.

Calibur League. Not available in Europe.

Connect. Not available in Europe.

Counting Star. Not available in Europe.

Cube Of Life: Resurrection. Not available in Europe.

Drawing Beats! Free.

Dungeon Rogue. Not available in Europe.

FIND ALL 3D. Free.

Idle Ghost Hotel. Free.

Lost Pages. Free.

Meow Tower: Nonogram. Free.

Merge of Mini : with your legion. Free.

Pa!nt. Not available in Europe.

RandomCard. Free.

Shambles. Not available in Europe.

Soul Launcher. Not available in Europe.

SuperBattle. Not available in Europe.

The Greater. Not available in Europe.

Uglyhood. Not available in Europe.

Undead vs Demon. Not available in Europe.

