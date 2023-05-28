The best flight simulators for Android and iOS [2023]

- Advertisement -

Many people dream of putting themselves at the controls of an airplane and fly through the skies, whether piloting a commercial flight, at the controls of a supersonic plane or simply enjoying a recreational flight on a light aircraft. Being a pilot is not easy and very few succeed, luckily, everyone can enjoy the experience of flying an airplane thanks to flight simulators.

Flight simulators allow us to get behind the controls of all kinds of planes and live realistic flight experiences.

The Android and iOS app stores feature a large selection of flight simulators, ranging from the most realistic to the purely arcade and that will put us at the controls of the best planes in the world. Here we share some of the best:

If you like airplanes, on your mobile you have applications to monitor flights in real time around the world, for example. But also, among the best mobile video games, there are always airplane simulator titles that will allow you to enjoy as if you were a pilot but from your mobile. If you want to experience the takeoff, flight and landing of an airplane realistically, take control of your phone with the titles that you will find below.

In the best mobile simulators Titles are included that incorporate simulated control to the perfection of aircraft instrumentation. The user can practice flying on commercial aircraft with passengers. In turn, there are more challenging proposals, such as cargo planes. In each case, the situations of each airport or challenges on impossible landing strips add more variety to the gameplay. In this list you will find the most downloaded titles of the year.

The best flight simulators for your mobile

-Airline Commander: Among the best simulators on Android, Airline Commander offers hundreds of challenges. Land, return and take off with your plane in some of the most complex circumstances. A game of gradually increasing difficulty. With 3D graphics and Free to Play options.

-Airplane Flight Simulator: This flight simulator takes real weather situations as a reference. There are more than 60 missions in different parts of the world and 3D graphics. More than 9 airports and different aircraft models to practice your piloting skills.

-Flight Sim 2018: It has a wide level of customization. It is a current title, considered one of the best in the saga. Its variable weather system increases the challenge. Meanwhile, the pilots learn to land and take off in challenges of increasing difficulty.

-F18 Carrier Landing: The F18 model is one of the most powerful warplanes. In this simulator you can manage all its resources and tools, learning to overcome obstacles in highly realistic scenarios.

-Modern Warplanes – PvP Warfare: it is not possible to talk about airplanes without having at least a degree in air battles. First of all, Modern Warplanes allows you to play against other people around the world in high definition realistic aerial battles. Second, explore land and sea scenarios, then take on aircraft and warships aboard an F-16, an F-22, or the Lockheed SR-71, among others.

-Infinite Flight (iOS and Android): One of the most complete flight simulators. A game that the most expert will like, but also those who are new to this type of game. It has dozens of different planes with all the details and with adapted flights. We will explore realistic landscapes, created based on high-resolution satellite images and we will be able to land at the main airports around the world, recreated to the smallest detail. Weather, altitude and air pressure have been realistically represented and will affect the flight experience.

-Real Flight Simulator (Android and iOS): A totally realistic experience, with maps created from satellite images, real buildings and airports from around the world, as well as the main models of commercial airplanes. You will be able to manage flight plans and interact with air traffic controllers and customize the vehicles to your liking. The game has a paid PRO version that offers more aircraft models and some superior customization options.

-Turbobrop Flight Simulator (Android and iOS): In this game we will put ourselves at the controls of one of the best military tactical cargo planes, the Airbus A400M Atlas or the flagship plane of the coast guard, the HC-400, to fulfill more than 20 varied missions or enjoy our air in free flight tests. The flight simulation and physics are realistic, as well as the controls of the planes that are somewhat complex.

-IFR Flight Simulator (Android): This is a more professional option, based on international aviation standards. This is a viable option for any user preparing to become a pilot in real life. It shows all the instruments in a cockpit, as if we were inside the plane itself, to know how to fly and what we must keep in mind at all times.

-Horizon Flight Simulator (Android): A simpler game, with 24 piloting missions and a wide variety of realistic planes that can be customized. It also features several real landscapes, as well as 20 airports. The controls are quite simple and intuitive and it offers free flight and exploration options.