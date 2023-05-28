How to configure your smart speaker to alert you to noises in your home when you’re not there

- Advertisement -

With advances in smart home technology, now you can keep a listening ear even when you’re far from home. Yes, and this is possible (at least with Amazon speakers) if you set your smart speaker to alert you to noises in your home when you’re away.

In this article, you’ll learn how to set up your Amazon Echo smart speaker. to receive real-time alerts about any unusual noise in your homegiving you peace of mind and security, so say no more and let’s go for it.



The first thing to comment is that you have to be clear that a smart speaker, whether from Amazon or any brand, will not replace a specialized surveillance system. In fact, he thinks it’s just a type of automated baby monitor that is capable of having certain reactions to noisessuch as appliance beeps, barking dogs, crying babies, coughing, or water sounds.

As you can see, there are several situations in which an Amazon Echo can notify you of what is happening at home when you are not there. All this cleared up, Let’s go then now with what you should do to activate this watchdog mode.

What to do to configure your Amazon Echo and notify you of noises at home

– From your mobile device, enter the Alexa application.

– Click on the button Furtherlocated in the lower right corner.

– Press now on routines.

– At this point, press the button + displayed in the upper right corner.

– In the new window that will be shown on the screen, click on When.

– Click on the last tab, on Sound Detection. There will appear all the actions (we mentioned them previously) that you can configure.

– Choose one and now select the speakers where you want them to detect the sound in question.

– Choose the time at which you want the speaker to detect sounds. This is great because you can set specific days and times. It is also possible to configure the action to trigger when you hear a noise.