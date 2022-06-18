The best apps to read manga on Android mobiles

The Internet offers a large number of options to find that book you’ve always wanted to read. It is enough to mention that you can find more than a million free books on the web, or that you can access the most famous comics from the comfort of your computer. Also, there are apps to enjoy audiobooks that do a great job. Now, another section that has joined this trend is the apps to read mangain the middle of 2022 there are applications that offer quality content by the lot.

If you are a manga lover, Android has everything you need to enjoy the best editions of comics.

Just by downloading some of the best apps to read manga that we will give below, you will have what you need in the palm of your hand. You will read at any time and place, there will be no annoying impediments of any kind.

– Crunchyroll Manga: believe it or not, the app has a platform entirely dedicated to manga. It will give you access to a few free chapters, but then you will have to pay for the service to access all the content. The available library is huge and the best manga will be at hand.

– VIZ Manga: the reading experience of the app is smooth and welcoming, it has many free manga and a huge library with the latest releases, which is a great plus point. There are hundreds of genres available, so it’s capable of satisfying the most demanding fan.

– Comixology: It has more than 100,000 graphic novels and manga, this is great because you will find everything from Batman to Naruto in a single app. It has the most popular titles such as Fair Tail, Dragon Ball, One Piece, among others.

– WebComics: It offers various unique titles from the world of manga, there are original and little-known creators. It is an ideal app to find exotic manga that can be a great surprise. Also, if you want to publish your own manga, in WebComics this can be done.

– SLEEVE Plus: The special thing about this application is that it has been developed by Shueisha, a company behind creations like Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Bleach. Also, it provides many free chapters of each manga. So it’s perfect for saving money.