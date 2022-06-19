Kevin Hart visits Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub ahead of comedy gig

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has visited Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub ahead of his comedy gig in the 3Arena tonight.

The comedy actor was pictured with staff at the Black Forge Inn which is located in Crumlin on Saturday evening, perusing the menu for a drink and a meal.

The pub posted a photo of Kevin on Instagram with a member of staff and enjoying a drink.

Read more: Gardai investigating alleged assault at The Script’s Dublin concert after band forced to stop mid-song

The American comedian will also be performing in Belfast’s SSE Arena on June 19 as part of his Reality Check tour.

After the Irish gigs, Hart will return east to tour America during the summer.

The Emmy and Grammy nominated superstar was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club.

Hart last performed in Dublin back 2018, and the Hollywood star shared his time in Dublin with his 140million followers on Instagram, including a late-night run across Samuel Beckett Bridge before finishing up with a pint of the black stuff.

Read more: Rap legend Coolio hangs out with Versatile in Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn pub

Read more: Kevin Hart announces Dublin comedy gig for 3Arena next month

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox