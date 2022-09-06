The best apps to improve vitamin intake

- Advertisement -

Right now Android has a large number of applications and many of them are focused on health. Such is the case of apps to practice CrossFit, a catalog of applications to control blood pressure and much more. Now, to continue expanding this topic, we will review the best apps to track and optimize the .

With these applications you can make it easy to take vitamins in an organized way thanks to your mobile.

Once you know what nutrients you require, it is vital that you take your vitamins consistently and on time. Especially if the indication has been given to you by a doctor. Therefore, it is time for you to know which apps are used to the consumption of vitamins.

– ViCa Vitamin Tracker: It has no other purpose than to track vitamin intake, the interface is not pretty, but it is very useful. In the “Diary” section, you keep track of the foods you eat in the week. In “Explore” you can save each of your favorite foods and recipes to always have them at hand.

– Vitamin Check: It is really useful to understand what each nutrient that exists offers and what are the foods that contain it. It also has a diagnostic function where you select your symptoms so that the app performs a simple analysis of what could be happening.

– Nutrient: It has everything you need to track your vitamin intake day after day and record what you eat so nothing gets overlooked. In the “Statistics” tab you will find a complete report of the last 30 and 90 days so you know how your diet has gone.

– MyNetDiary: It has vitamin tracking functions with other tools that serve to monitor what you eat. It is an application made to manage everything that has to do with your diet, you will have valuable information that will even be useful for your trusted doctor.

– MyFitnessPal: an app focused on leading a healthy lifestyle, it offers a food diary, exercise tracking, dietary plans and news so that the user community stays well informed of what is happening in the world of fitness and nutrition.