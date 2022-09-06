How to change the name you use when sending emails in Gmail

- Advertisement -

There are many who use Gmail as their main email in their day to day. Google's free tool offers what most people need – and possibly much more. Something you may need is to customize the name that appears as the sender when sending an email and you don't know how to get it. We show you what you have to do to make the change. Among the options that exist in Gmail is just that of changing the name that we have mentioned before, but the truth is that there is no wizard to guide you to achieve it. And unfortunately, the corresponding section is not exactly in a very accessible place in the user interface. The steps to take are not particularly complicated to perform, as you will see when you see them later. The fact is that doing what we indicate is completely possible and it won't take long to achieve it. This is how you change the shipping name that appears in Gmail Without further ado, we leave everything you have to do to change the name. We believe that the best way to avoid problems is to use the Gmail web client, since everything is done more quickly -and you have a keyboard that is always helpful when entering text-. Therefore, you must have your computer and the favorite browser that you use regularly. Open the Gmail web address as usual and, if necessary, enter your account credentials. Once you have the user interface open, in the upper right, locate a gear icon and click on it. Several options appear on the right side of the screen, you have to use the one called See all settings. You will then see all the Settings options that Gmail has. In the case that it does not occupy, you must select the tab called Account and import and, here, look for the Send as section. You will see the name you currently use and, by clicking on the link called Edit data, you will be able to modify it with the name you wish. When you make the desired change, click on the Save changes button. Once this is done, you have finished and everything is already perfectly configured. As you can see, there is nothing complicated about the name change process in Gmail. Obviously, you can modify the information as many times as you need. The truth is that this is quite useful to use a pseudonym or simply so that you do not have to show your last names if you wish.