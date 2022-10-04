The best apps to improve concentration

- Advertisement -

It is not easy to concentrate or stay focused when you have to study for hours, or during long working days. Getting distracted with dissuasive thoughts, wasting time on unnecessary tasks… sometimes it seems inevitable. Even looking at the mobile many times more than necessary can be a reason to lose concentration at the University or at work.

Putting aside any distractions is crucial to perform better in the activity you are doing.

However, oddly enough, the mobile can go from being an object of distraction to a device that helps you to concentrate on your task. There are some mobile apps that provide you with methods, advice and activities so that you focus on what you have to do competently and effectively.

So, along with the best apps to work and be more productive, or those that can help you remember and better manage your tasks, which we talked about a long time ago, in this article you will find apps that will help you optimize your concentration, something vital to perform better when studying and working.

– Headspace: it serves as a long-term solution because it proposes to meditate to better focus on your tasks. It offers a guided meditation guide, teaches how to breathe so you can be calm and centered when you have to work. In this way, you will focus all your attention on the tasks that you have pending.

– Focus To-Do: It is a timer that will divide the work into periods of 25 minutes, once that cycle is complete, you must rest for five minutes to replenish your concentration. It is a simple method, but if it is followed to the letter, it is really effective, since it avoids mental fatigue or boredom.

– Forest: its main function is that you concentrate on small tasks, for this you will have to plant a tree. So, while you work, the tree will grow little by little until you meet the goal you have set for yourself. The duration of the work sessions can be customized according to what you require, which is very useful.

– Brain Focus Productivity Timer: another app that offers a timer that will tell you when you have to work and rest. Like Focus To-Do, the work or study time will be 25 minutes and the break will be five minutes, which is perfect for winding down before starting again.

–Space: an application that makes it possible to set concentration goals, it is also capable of blocking other apps and notifications so that you can focus on what you have to do. A plus point is that it allows you to create various profiles to meet multiple goals without having to redo everything again.