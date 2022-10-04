Project with Apple works on speech accessibility

- Advertisement -

News recently arrived of a study focused on speech accessibility and which will be collaborative between the University of Illinois (UIUC) together with the Cupertino company, as well as other expert and specialized technology companies such as Google, Meta, among others. others. This collaboration is called the Speech Accessibility Project, primarily thinking of improving voice recognition systems used primarily by people with disabilities or related problems, as well as problems with understanding or cognition.

The basis of this study lies in the usual aggressions against Apple and other companies that cannot correctly fulfill the requests of people with these disabilities. All this, because the voice recognition systems of digital assistants such as Siri herself have been evolving over time, to quite optimal levels, although perhaps not enough. The accuracy they have gained over the years is quite good, in addition to the hardware and software of the devices themselves. Now, this new project seeks to further improve accuracy to help disabled users or those with different speech-related difficulties.

Speech Accessibility Project

The collaboration will be between the companies of Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft, in addition to other organizations that do not seek to have some kind of benefit. The point is that thanks to the UIUC, the Speech Accessibility Project adapt better capabilities to speech recognition systems so that they better understand patterns.

The study would also cover those affected by speech by diseases and disabilities, among which is the well-known Lou Gehrig’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

Whether on a medium, small or large scale, voice recognition systems aim to truly improve the quality of life for users with different types of movement disabilities. Although, obviously this leaves users with voice impairments a bit out.

The Speech Accessibility Project plans to collect the data and samples from subjects who “present a diversity of speech patterns.” In this way they will use said data privately and anonymously, focusing on American English. Although it is planned to adapt part of this new system for machine learning models in the future and thus contribute much more to these services.

This is how the project is developing

Due to the magnitude of the project, we thought of different companies that had the commitment to join this collaboration. This is how we find a wide variety of technological giants, which of course have voice-activated digital assistants and offer different speech accessibility services. The objective is to analyze these tools that offer these characteristics and observe how the study could evolve.

In this way, they will not need to work with each of the companies separately, since now they can all be integrated, sharing results. The collaboration of all the teams directly on the object of study will greatly help the goals and future results of the project.

In the words of Mark Hasegawa-Johnson, who is one of those in charge of the project as a professor at the University of Illinois, he points out the importance of the study. Since all these speech accessibility services should be used by all people worldwide, clearly encompassing those with some type of disability.

He also adds that the project will not have any kind of facility, since it needs the alignment of the entire team, as well as too much infrastructure. Here he highlights the importance of the support of technology companies that are also contributing their own efforts. He finally talks about the good interdisciplinary team in charge, either from the base with “linguistic expertise, speech, AI, security and privacy”.