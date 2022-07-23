The best Android games similar to Stardew Valley

- Advertisement -

There are many titles that are inspired by other big-name franchises, which, almost always, is a good thing. There are excellent games like Mario Bros, a good catalog of video games based on Star Wars and many others that come from the world of Marvel. Now, it has been the turn of the best android games to Valley.

Android has many great titles that are similar to Stardew Valley.

Here we have put together a nice collection of our best Android mobile picks from the beloved and famous Stardew Valley. They capture the essence of the game, take the task of farming and simulation to a new level that is enjoyable and highly entertaining.

–Harvest Town: we can consider it as a clone of Stardew Valley, but it is a magnificent adaptation with many positive points. The freedoms the game provides are great, plus it seamlessly blends exploration-focused RPG elements. Farm, adventure and make friends!

– Animal Crossing Pocket Camp: It is not as complete as the New Horizons delivery, but it does what it promises. It offers the opportunity to build a camp and customize it as you see fit. The design of the game is ideal for a mobile, since it is intended for short-term games.

– Harvest Master: Farm Sim: one of the best Android games based on Stardew Valley. Provides a fun gathering system, a wide variety of festivals, animals, mining, etc. It also has a town where you can make new friends and build a family.

– The Farm: Sassy Princess: is a farm simulator dedicated to this activity. The variety of crops is immense, but it also allows you to create families, expand your circle of friends, complete missions, discover secrets, explore the map and, of course, fish.

– Graveyard Keeper: we have arrived at one of the most unique titles on this list. The objective is to take care of the most complicated medieval cemetery of all time. Likewise, each of the resources will have to be managed in order to improve and offer better services to customers.

– Rilakkuma Farm: the mechanics are the same as in Stardew Valley, only here the game’s characters are very cute little bears. What you grow can be turned into food that will serve to support the bear country. Also, you can customize the world as you please and there are more animals to meet.

