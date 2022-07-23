Websites to create resumes with attractive and unique designs

Apps to make (Getty Images)

The labor market is becoming more competitive and for this reason, today more than ever it is necessary to have a resume that stands out from the rest. Perhaps for this reason, there are several Internet platforms to and layout resumes, that offer tools to customize the design and layout of the pages.

These are 5 programs to create resumes with unique . The style and maintain a professional aesthetic will depend on the user.

Word

Although it may be hard to believe, Microsoft Word allows you to create layouts and designs, so you can get more out of this tool that is part of the Microsoft office suite, beyond simply writing blank, letter-size documents.

The application of Word offers a large number of templates to choose from brochure designs, posters, magazines, covers, and of course, resumes. The only thing that will need to be done is to select the proposal that you like the most and start adding the content to it.

It should be noted that these templates can also be edited, so you can change the type and size of the font, rearrange the arranged sections, add backgrounds and watermarks or even change the color of the design elements of the page.

Likewise, in this program other elements such as graphics, vignettes, text boxes, photographs and icons can be inserted into the resume. And finally, the resume can be exported in PDF format to give a much more professional impression.

Scribus

Internet users have found the interface of this software to be simple and dated when compared to the other options on this list, but this is because it is a platform that offers multiple graphic design options, It even handles open source code, so if someone has programming knowledge, they can access the source and modify it.

However, Internet users have rated this option as one of the most complete for laying out resumes, because despite being aimed at people with some knowledge of design and even computer language, it is very simple and intuitive.

The program can be installed on your computer and will allow you to customize all aspects of the pages, such as color for printing, typography, design elements and much more. Also, although it is very easy to use, there are several guides on the internet to know a little better all the tools it offers.

lucidpress

This is an online platform so it is not necessary to download any type of program, it has been mostly used to layout advertising and editorial material, but it also allows you to create resumes with high design possibilities, because on this site you can works with layers, which makes it possible to incorporate elements such as watermarks, transparencies and graphic elements whose opacity can be altered.

However, it is very easy to use since its management consists of the well-known mechanism of drop and drag. And once the work is ready, all that remains is to export it in the desired format. Perhaps the only drawback with this platform is that it is paid monthly, so you have to create an account to access the tools.

Canvas

This is the most popular platform in terms of layout and creation of different visual content such as posts for social networks, infographics, posters, invitation letters, images and also resumes. It is for online use but also has an application for iOS and Android cell phones.

It is also one of the options that makes more tools available to the user, since In addition to having a wide range of templates for all types of work, these can be completely modified or, if necessary, start a design from scratch. adding the elements that are required such as icons, bullets, bars, columns, colors and much more. And all from an editing method as basic as drop and drag.

joomag

This is an online use program that has been created to develop editorial design projects such as magazines, books or catalogs, but you can also create resumes from its 100 templates that it offers, likewise, layouts can be started from PDF documents that are exported to the site.

Although in its free version you can access most of the functions offered by the platform, with the subscription you will have access to other features such as downloading the works in different formats and put them up for sale directly from the same site.

