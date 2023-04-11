The Apple viewer will be the first new product built by a Chinese company | Rumor

Confirmations are comingchangeover between Pegatron and Luxshare which TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first spoke about in late February. A completely similar voice is now reported by the DigiTimes, a sign that the rumor could be more than just an indiscretion. Pegatron should have been the only partner for the creation of Apple’s AR / VR viewer, however also according to the Asian newspaper the operations would have been entrusted to the Chinese partner Luxshare since last month.

Pegatron, who allegedly established the manufacturing process for Apple’s headset, may not be affected by the renunciation of the contract: the profit margins when working with Apple would be narrow, and since a relatively low number of units is expected for the first generation of the viewer, it cannot even “play” on the numbers to make the deal profitable. Rumor has it that Luxshare may even be working at a losstrusting, however, that getting “in the loop” of Apple’s partners can lead to future earnings.