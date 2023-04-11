Here is Oppo Reno8 T 4G in high resolution, while a mysterious Honor appears

- Advertisement -

It was said a few days ago: Oppo Reno8T should arrive by the end of the month declined in two variants, one 4G and one 5G. No sooner said than done. It’s not yet time for it to be official, but as with smartphones that are approaching the gong, insiders are stepping up the pace of rumors, which today show us the renderings of Oppo’s next mid-range in the 4G variant in more detail. Alleged render, of course, and it should be reiterated because looking at them without the introduction, one might think that they come directly from the company, they are so defined and precise.

The smartphone of the images has a leatherette back which in color closely resembles the one seen on Oppo Reno 7, which we also tried in Sunset Orange. In that case the back cover, flat, determined a sharp angle with the squared frame, in this one, in Oppo Reno8 T 4G, both the frame and the back cover are rounded, therefore the connection is more “sweet”. The two-piece camera assembly contains three sensors in total: one is clearly the main one, in the bottom two there could be an ultra wide and a bokeh / macro or, it is the prevailing hypothesis, just a bokeh and a macro.

The 4G variant should cost quite little, so it would not be surprising if the belt had been tightened to the point of giving up the ultra-wide that is now on all products, almost like 5G. There anterior surface it has a rather anonymous design, with a hole in the upper left for the front camera and a lower bezel that is much more pronounced than the others. There is no trace of a fingerprint reader physical, it could be integrated into the display. Instead, there is the entrance jack for wired headphones.

These the alleged specifications of Oppo Reno8 T 4G previously circulated:

chip : MediaTek Helio G99

: MediaTek Helio G99 memories : 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 type storage

: 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 type storage cameras rear : 108 + 2 + 2MP

: 108 + 2 + 2MP system operating : Android 13

: Android 13 battery : 4,800mAh

: 4,800mAh recharge quick: 33 watts.

THE MYSTERIOUS HONOR

In the past few hours, the same insider has published the renderings of one of Honor’s next smartphones, but whose name is unknownbut which should come with a main camera from 100MP. You can see it from the renderings, from which we can clearly read the resolution that would be engraved just below the four-element camera group, probably composed of the main, ultra wide and one between bokeh and macro, in addition to the

The images suggest that the mysterious Honor should be of a slightly higher range than Oppo Reno8 T 4G. The border between the screen and the frame, for example, is also thinner in the lower frame, e no audio jack like on the top of the range. It is unlikely that this Honor can be a product costing several hundred euros, due to a design that does not seem particularly original in any case. For the moment, however, these renders are all we have, we will come back to talk about them.