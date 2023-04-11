5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsNew color! OnePlus Ace 2 gets edition with design inspired by...

New color! OnePlus Ace 2 gets edition with design inspired by Genshin Impact character

Tech News
New color! OnePlus Ace 2 gets edition with design inspired by Genshin Impact character
1681227973 new color oneplus ace 2 gets edition with design inspired.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The OnePlus Ace 2 was announced in February with a powerful technical sheet and now it has just won a new color option with a design inspired by Genshin Impact. The cell phone even has a special box with more items based on the characters Xiangling and Guoba that are present in the game.

Images: OnePlus

As we can see above, the cell phone and the special box are decorated with the red color of the characters that are based on the fire element. The smartphone even has details in vegan leather with small seams that simulate the details of Xiangling’s clothes.

Images: OnePlus

Although this is a special version, the OnePlus Ace 2 remains with the same specifications as the main version including the 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, main camera triple and more.

- Advertisement -

Netflix has a new feature that allows you to better manage your devices

Pricing for this special version has yet to be revealed, but it will be released on April 17 in China.

OnePlus Ace 2 specs
  • 6.7-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution
    • Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
  • 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM
  • 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
  • 16 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
    • 2 MP macro lens
  • 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, WiF 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging
  • Android 13 with OxygenOS 13
know more

The OnePlus Ace 2 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Motorola Moto Edge 40: here are the press renders of the four colors

  Motorola officially launched its new Edge 40 Pro in recent days, a smartphone equipped...
Android

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G review: at 350 euros I recommend it! | Video

I have had the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G in my hands...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.