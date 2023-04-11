New color! OnePlus Ace 2 gets edition with design inspired by Genshin Impact character

The OnePlus Ace 2 was announced in February with a powerful technical sheet and now it has just won a new color option with a design inspired by Genshin Impact. The cell phone even has a special box with more items based on the characters Xiangling and Guoba that are present in the game.

As we can see above, the cell phone and the special box are decorated with the red color of the characters that are based on the fire element. The smartphone even has details in vegan leather with small seams that simulate the details of Xiangling’s clothes.

Although this is a special version, the OnePlus Ace 2 remains with the same specifications as the main version including the 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, main camera triple and more.

Pricing for this special version has yet to be revealed, but it will be released on April 17 in China.