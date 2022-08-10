The AirPods Pro II will keep the Lightning connector as a form of charging

- Advertisement -

The were a revolution in the market for wireless headphones. Now few are sold with cable, in fact they are almost difficult to find. The fact is that they have evolved quite a bit since their launch. We are going for the third generation and with some Pro in between. In fact, in September the second generation of these is expected to be launched and to our regret, according to analysts, They will return with type port. Why?.

Wireless charging case. XXI century. Lightning charging port. Twentieth century.

The “bad” news or a few good ones, sometimes come in the form of a blow. This time it refers to one of the launches expected for September by the American company. Not only is the iPhone 14 expected. New models of AirPods Pro are also expected. The second generation of them with some new features but also with more of the same. According to Ming Chi Kuothe wireless charging case will continue to bring the Lightning type input and charging port.

I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 9, 2022

According to the message that the trusted Apple analyst Kuo jumps in the pool saying that the USB-C charging port on the AirPods Pro, will come in 2023so those that are launched at the end of the year 2022, will continue to bring the charging port that we have known for several years now.

I could not disagree more with this decision. If confirmed, we will still have several Apple devices with USB-C, which is something that almost all gadgets have but we will continue to get Lightning on devices that are used the most like the iPhone and in this case the AirPods. I don’t understand.

The point is that we should tend to centralize and unify chargers and ways of charging on all devices regardless of the brand. The European Union is clear about it but Apple does not seem to see it. I don’t know why, but some reason, a very good one I would say, there has to be. I suspect that it is purely for an economic issue, but I don’t know the reason hidden that makes Apple no longer have USB-C for everyone.

Well, one more piece of information that may have to weigh the balance for not buying this new update, taking into account that as I already explained, the Pros are not my favorites by far and I like them, but they have problems that They do not fit in that level of prices and quality.