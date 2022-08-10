The games with the best graphics for Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

On there are titles for all tastes, to such an extent that it is capable of pleasing any gamer. There are multiple genres such as challenging racing , tiresome horror video games, an interesting catalog of RPG titles and much more. Now, if you have a powerful mobile and you want to get the most out of it, here we will tell you what are the best games for Android.

Many of the video games available on Android thrive on gameplay, but there are a few that stand out for their incredible graphics.

The games that we will present shortly stand out in the world of Android due to the highly polished and well-crafted graphics that they offer. They provide all kinds of details, deep shadows, landscapes bursting with life, the annoying “saw teeth” go down considerably and much more. They are worth taking a look at.

– PUBG: New State and Mobile: it may have been overtaken by COD Mobile when it comes to shooting, but its graphics are at the top of the podium. It has the necessary ingredients for it, global illumination shadows, well-designed weapons, the characters look sharp and more.

– Genshin Impact: Despite the fact that it is a title full of action and elements on the screen, the graphics look great, the same goes for the artistic section. We can say that it can stand up to some console titles. Both the characters and the landscape are vivid and very colorful, everything is seen with excellent resolution and the animations are vibrant.

– Asphalt 9: Legends: This is the standard for mobile racing games. It fulfills everything, from many game modes to graphics worked with vivo. The cars are scales of real models that comply with every detail, the same with the tracks and the landscape of the circuits.

– The Elder Scrolls: Blades: another classic of consoles and computers up to Android . What is most striking are the graphics because they are very well done despite the fact that the map is large and full of enemies. The environments and models seen in the title have luxurious details that cannot be overlooked.

– Shadowgun Legends: For starters, the graphics are top notch, but there’s more. The animations have a sense of gravity and impact, something rarely seen in the world of mobile games. The lighting of the seasons and the environment is incredible, the same with the features of the enemies and the weapons.

– The Witcher: Monster Slayer: It has the same mechanics of Pokémon Go, but with the exception that in this case the monsters are perfectly designed. You’ll appreciate their features and anatomy without having to deal with blurry or pixelated textures. The model of each of the characters is well above average, to the point that this is their strongest point.