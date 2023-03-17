Texas Chainsaw Massacre: game gets trailer and release date

The title will be released for new and past generation consoles, in addition to PC. It promises to bring a faithful and authentic experience to one of cinema’s greatest horror classics.

Based on the legendary horror film, the game will put players in the role of one of cinema’s greatest assassins. It will be in the asymmetrical genre, a formula popularized by Dead By Daylight, where one player takes on the role of a maniac and the other participants must survive.

The studio has also confirmed that it will run a technical test on May 25th to gather feedback from players before its official release, giving interested parties an opportunity to try out the game.

In the game, it will be possible to assume the role of Leatherface, who has the objective of eliminating all survivors. However, the task will not be easy, as the victims will be able to use everything around them to resist and survive the killer. Both the publisher and the studio have ensured that players will find a work faithful to the source material.

There will be five victims in total, each with a unique skill for survival. Each has its advantages. For example, one of the survivors has greater stamina and will be able to run for longer, while another takes more damage and can be used to distract the killer while the others flee.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 18th. It is also worth noting that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.