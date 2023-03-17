Good news: the new Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet will have incredible fast charging

- Advertisement -

It is expected that in a very short time the new tablet xiaomi pad 6 be a reality, and the truth is that it is a highly anticipated model because the current recording has had a significant impact on the market. The fact is that they find themselves knowing some important details of the team, such as the fast charge that it will offer and, the truth is that it will more than meet expectations.

Because the device has gone through the 3C certification entity, in charge of verifying the proper functioning of the battery (and, by extension, the load it supports), it has made it clear what this new Xiaomi tablet will offer here . And the truth is that there is improvement compared to the previous generation -which is excellent news because the team aims to have an amperage of no more and no less than 10,000mAh dual cell-. Therefore, having a high working power is vital.

This will be the fast charge of the Xiaomi Pad 6

Well, according to the information that has been published, the speed that it will offer the new tablet will be 67W. This is a very good brand and one that places the device among the best on the market, even surpassing models such as Apple’s iPad and a good part of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab. In what has to do with the powers, the ones that have been identified are the following: 5V/3A and 5V-20V/62.A-3.25A. This is important, since we are talking about options completely compatible with international use. By the way, everything indicates that the equipment will have the corresponding charger in its box.

The combination of battery and fast charging seems quite successful, especially if one takes into account that the processor inside the Xiaomi tablet is expected to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (It is not ruled out that there are two models, each with a SoC). The second component is the most efficient in the energy section, so in what has to do with autonomy it would be a perfect choice to be differential.

A great screen on this tablet

One of the big changes that the product will offer here is that it will jump to a 144Hz frequencywhich will allow it to match the best that currently exists and, all this, without going below 11 inches and offering a 2.8K resolution (an advance compared to the Xiaomi Pad 5 which is at 2.5K). Besides, it is certain that the device will offer support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision to offer a great user experience.

There is no information regarding the price that the Xiaomi Pad 6 will have, but what seems quite certain is that it will not be an official model until summer… There are even many sources that assure that in April 2023 It will be when this tablet is a reality. If so, everything is just around the corner.

