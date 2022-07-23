Tesla cars will allow you to play Steam video games

- Advertisement -

The AMD microchips in the system of Tesla cars offer a power similar to that of a Sony PlayStation 5 consoleand in fact among the leisure offer on board these electric vehicles is that passengers can entertain themselves with some video , but now the founder and CEO of the company, Elon Musk, is more ambitious than that.

The options to run games on Teslas are only available when the car is completely stopped

Through his Twitter account, his usual means of communication and social network that could be forced to buy, Musk has announced that Tesla is working on developing the necessary capabilities to being able to play from your own car to games on the online platform Steam, at least in some of its titles.

We're working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

The first games available from the large central screen located on the Tesla console, both as a control center for car functions and as an entertainment center, were nothing more than an easter egg. It was in October 2018 when the users of these cars discovered the presence of some classic video games from the Atari catalog.

Over time successive software updates added new titleslike the famous “Sonic the Hedgehog”, but this same year 2022 Musk advanced that in the future Tesla passengers could play titles such as the recently released “Cyberpunk 2077” or “The Witcher”.

It was pointed out as a “long-term” project and specifically pointed to the titles available through the Steam platform, an online store that s access to a huge catalog of titles from all studios and developers. Many of the games it contains are free but it also allows you to buy others or access digital copies of those that have already been purchased in physical format.

The truth is that in Tesla they seem to have got down to work and access to Steam games could be available as soon as this August. If so, this summer the Tesla could become a particular video console, although with an important limitation, derived from the safety precautions at the wheel.

And it is that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA for its acronym in English), an American body that oversees road traffic safety, at the time prevented Tesla from offering some benefits of the on-board entertainment system while the vehicle is in motion. And one of them is to run video games.

So these they can only work when the car is completely stoppedso that not even the passengers can activate it and its use is limited to the moments in which the car is parked or while the battery recharging process lasts.

