Netflix launches external subscription feature for iOS users

A few months ago, Apple implemented some alternatives for certain applications, in this case for iOS. These apps now have access to send links outside of the app itself. Mainly used for logins or to be able to add subscriptions that do not have to do with the App Store. Netflix allows this possibility, so it already has the function ready for iOS users, which will allow them to enter the official website and be able to correctly obtain their subscription to the service.

Netflix rolls out third-party subscription on iOS

At this time, the community that is part of the streaming service confirms that the application adds a special API for iOS users. Netflix will now be able to redirect you to its official website to sign up. The exact date on which the application began to roll out is still unknown, so some iPhone and iPad customers may or may not see this possibility. However, some sources report that Netflix already has this function ready worldwide.

Now if you want to start your subscription, on your iOS device it will show the warning of redirection to a website outside the application, sending you directly there. In addition, this function leaves all the responsibility to Netflix for the user to manage their subscription data.

Then this would indicate that Apple would be released from any intervention. Also noting that the configuration and monetary management of the account will be managed by Netflix. The App Store, as well as all types of payment and added functions: subscriptions and refund request will not be available. In conclusion to the topic of payments, Apple will no longer be responsible for any type of data related to privacy and security that occurs during transactions with Netflix.

Once the user has already been redirected to the Netflix website, they will have to enter the requested data. As well as the type of payment you will make for your subscription and its plan. Of course, this is a move by the platform to avoid paying the 30% subscription fee within iOS.

It is also important to mention that the Cupertino company allows only digital content platforms to enter this special list (reading apps). That is, magazines, books, audios, music/video among others.