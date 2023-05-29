Telly, the free television in exchange for advertising, achieves more than 100,000 reservations in record time

- Advertisement -

Surely the name of Ilya Pozin does not ring a bell, but if we tell you that he is the co-founder of Pluto TV, things change. We are talking about the AVOD platform that allows you to watch all kinds of channels for in for ads.

A few weeks ago, Ilya Pozin announced Telly, a 55-inch 4K TV that is completely free in exchange for . To do this, it has a double screen system: a 55-inch 4K main panel, and a second screen below that acts as a sponsor.

The idea is not bad at all: They give you 4K TV in exchange for watching advertising. An evolution of the Pluto TV business model. The problem? that hides a webcam and a microphone to know absolutely everything you do. Although it seems that the more than 100,000 users who have reserved this Telly television have given their privacy quite the same.

Telly exceeds expectations, despite invasion of privacy

Yes, in the very conditions of the acquisition of this equipment completely free of charge, they make it clear that there is a camera and microphone to record user activity while viewing content. If you do not want these elements to record your activity, you must pay the $ 550 that this 4K Smart TV costs with advertising.

Seeing that more than 100,000 have signed up in the first 36 hours According to the company, it is clear that they have not given the same. Nobody can deny that, at the level of privacy, Telly is totally invasive, but that it is a quality 4K model, with a 55-inch screen and, most importantly, totally free, has helped the flood of requests received, as indicated by FlatPanelsHD .

“Interest in Telly has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations”said Telly CEO and founder Ilya Pozin. “In our first 36 hours, over 100,000 people signed up for the best free TV upgrade for the living room, without spending a single marketing dollar, and we’re just getting started! We average almost one subscription per second, which shows how much enthusiasm there is for both the innovative dual-screen TV design and the new ad-supported business model that Telly is bringing to market.”

The goal is to reach 500,000 free units in 2023 and reach several million in 2024. Come on, sooner rather than later they will land in other markets, including Europe. According to data from Telly, it is above all young people who have opted for these teams. A perfect target for advertisers.

“Two-thirds of those who subscribe to a Telly are Gen Z and Millennial households who live their lives on multiple screens today and are eager to have a TV in the living room that matches their lifestyle,” Pozin said. .

As we have told you, the idea is not bad at all, but the camera section is already a bit more serious. From Telly they say that the camera does not record, and only uses the motion sensor to detect when there is someone in the room.

“It doesn’t record, it doesn’t stream, it doesn’t (use) facial recognition,” said Pluto co-founder and Telly CEO Ilya Pozin. Still, the controversy is served. If Telly arrives in Spain, will you accept a free 55-inch 4K TV in exchange for advertising and a “non-recording” camera?

