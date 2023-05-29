iPhone 15 Pro Max: No expected changes to the main sensor and OLED panel

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the possibility of seeing a renewed main camera with a large sensor and higher resolution.

But the latest rumor claims that Apple’s next high-end smartphone will repeat with the same camera that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already have, which would be a surprise given that Apple tends to improve sensors from one generation to the next.

According to the well-known leaker Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), the iPhone 15 Pro Max will include a 48 MP IMX803 sensor, like that of Apple’s current Pro duo of high-end smartphones. An earlier rumor indicated that we would see an upgrade to Sony’s high-end 1″ IMX903 sensor.

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also repeat the same set of OLED materials for your panell, according to Revegnus: Samsung’s M12 set of materials. It’s the same one that’s currently on the , and even Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Another expected change for the entire iPhone 15 family, including the Pro Max, is finally replacing the venerable Lightning port with the USB-C connector. It’s a long-awaited feature, and Apple is likely to preempt new regulations in Europe that require phones to adopt USB-C as the common charging standard by December 2024.

It is also rumored that Apple could also reduce the bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to make them the smallest of any smartphone on the market.

- Advertisement -



