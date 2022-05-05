Tell me in which province you live and I will tell you what Internet speed you will have

Among the factors that determine the quality of Internet browsing speed are many. One of them is the geographical place where you are, since the fiber optic coverage is not complete in the national territory and its availability and speed performance varies by province .

Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category A new fair internet report has analyzed our Internet connection speed results according to various parameters such as operator or geographical location. Today we are going to stop at this last criterion to congratulate Lleida and wish Palencia better luck. From Lleida to Palencia, faster and slower province This report collects data from 118 ISPs available in our country, so it covers both the four major operators (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil), as well as other smaller and local ones that may have better conditions in a given place at the cost of of reduced coverage. Observing these data, Lérida is the fastest province in all of Spain in average speed. Palencia would be the last in this same aspect. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES The complete list of provinces and their position within the national territory is as follows.

Position Town Maximum speed (Mbps) speed range average speed Number of providers (ISP) one lleida 1354.15 84.09 — 348.75Mbps 101.77Mbps 17 two Navarre 948.38 84.74 — 345.05Mbps 97.55Mbps fifteen 3 Valladolid 960.88 79 — 306.06Mbps 96.59Mbps 13 4 Alava 947.96 83.16 — 307.99Mbps 95.52Mbps 10 5 Barcelona 2899.6 83.52 — 317.93Mbps 94.83Mbps 42 6 Balearics 1613.72 75.76 — 305.03Mbps 94.21Mbps 18 7 Guadalajara 947.54 64.99 — 332.44Mbps 94.07Mbps 9 8 Biscay 948.38 69.25 — 294.8Mbps 93.31Mbps 18 9 Huesca 948.05 57.84 — 354.24Mbps 93.07Mbps 7 10 Saragossa 948.34 76.51 — 300.21Mbps 93.01Mbps 17 eleven The Rioja 948.39 69.9 — 293.03Mbps 92.71Mbps eleven 12 Soria 948.29 64.19 — 297.57Mbps 92.7Mbps 8 13 Zamora 1378.07 51.54 — 226.29Mbps 92.08Mbps 7 14 Real city 960.19 56.87 — 299.66Mbps 91.37Mbps 18 fifteen Toledo 1931.14 56.34 — 295.95Mbps 91.02Mbps 18 16 Salamanca 974.49 55.75 — 287.64Mbps 90.65Mbps 8 17 Caceres 948.13 50.53 — 287Mbps 90.35Mbps 14 18 Melilla 945.11 53.99 — 276.84Mbps 90.11Mbps 4 19 Cantabria 988.98 56.37 — 286Mbps 89.88Mbps 13 twenty Madrid 6151.9 51.09 — 301.13Mbps 89.33Mbps 88 twenty-one Malaga 975.25 55.89 — 282.53Mbps 88.96Mbps 24 22 Ceuta 947.67 58.39 — 286.7Mbps 88.3Mbps 6 23 Guipuzcoa 983.35 46.2 — 283.36Mbps 85.29Mbps fifteen 24 Burgos 948.35 47.59 — 289.74Mbps 84.66Mbps 13 25 Badajoz 948.24 46.67 — 267.69Mbps 83.91Mbps 17 26 Tarragona 991.25 48.51 — 283.7Mbps 83.64Mbps twenty 27 Grenade 968.74 47.41 — 271Mbps 82.94Mbps 17 28 Lion 948.61 45.72 — 288.75Mbps 82.66Mbps 8 29 Alicante 974.5 46.36 — 292.47Mbps 81.81Mbps 38 30 Jaen 965.08 46.55 — 287.44Mbps 81.42Mbps eleven 31 Santa Cruz of Tenerife 948.45 44.98 — 275.48Mbps 80.58Mbps twenty 32 Asturias 947.94 41.63 — 276.68Mbps 79.1Mbps eleven 33 Seville 1668.45 46.33 — 272.9Mbps 79.07Mbps 29 3. 4 A Coruna 948.22 42.59 — 280.41Mbps 78.9Mbps 16 35 Murcia 1584.3 45.3 — 281.68Mbps 77.6Mbps 35 36 the palms 948.29 45.43 — 288.83Mbps 76.84Mbps 12 37 Valencia 991.43 44.12 — 279.07Mbps 76.6Mbps 41 38 Avila 947.79 40.74 — 273.37Mbps 73.89Mbps 8 39 Cadiz 984.53 46.22 — 269.66Mbps 73.43Mbps 22 40 Segovia 947.5 39.48 — 238.32Mbps 72.42Mbps 9 41 Albacete 988.36 42.54 — 261.49Mbps 68.76Mbps 16 42 Almeria 948.06 40.08 — 267.82Mbps 68.36Mbps 17 43 Ourense 947.95 38.07 — 273.24Mbps 67.27Mbps eleven 44 Cordova 973.91 41.51 — 260.1Mbps 66.93Mbps 18 Four. Five Girona 1006.49 32.54 — 290.76Mbps 66.01Mbps 19 46 Pontevedra 948.15 38.58 — 254.47Mbps 64.78Mbps fifteen 47 Castellon 1026.06 35.71 — 280.58Mbps 63.34Mbps 18 48 Basin 946.78 36.28 — 285.2Mbps 62.82Mbps 12 49 Huelva 948.34 39.77 — 247.48Mbps 60.2Mbps fifteen fifty Teruel 1152.06 29.19 — 231.67Mbps 46.31Mbps 10 51 Lugo 947.89 25.24 — 256.04Mbps 46.05Mbps 12 52 Palencia 947.53 18.32 — 185Mbps 32.57Mbps 7

In terms of speed peaks, Madrid seems to dominate with 6151.9 Mbps, corresponding to Digi’s Smart fiber. The Spanish speed moves between ranges of 51.76 to 294.61 Mbps.

Results of the big operators

This report also reflects interesting data on some of the 118 Internet providers that operate in our country. For example, Movistar is the operator with the largest number of users in all of Spain and is placed as the tenth with the best average speed. Its maximum reflected speed is 1265.48 Mbps and its average speed range is between 46.49 and 304.38 Mbps.

Orange is the only one that would be above Movistar in this ranking, in eighth position, with a maximum speed of 2899.6 Mbps and average speed ranges between 63.2 and 300.28 Mbps. Below are Vodafone and MásMóvil in 14th and 15th position, respectively.

State Fixed Network Internet Spain

The spectrum of speeds is quite uneven within the national territory. If we look at the graph, we will see that there is the same percentage of very slow Internet speeds (below 10 Mbps) than slow (from 10 to 30 Mbps) or very fast (above 300 Mbps). The most significant section is the one of fast speed to dry (80 to 300 Mbps), which covers 31% of broadband customers in Spain.