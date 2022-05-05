When will heatwave hit Ireland? Met Eireann gives exact date tropical plume will bring temperature spike

Ireland is set to sizzle in a prolonged hot spell thanks to a tropical plume that is heading our way, with temperatures to soar as high as 20C on Sunday.

Met Eireann says a tropical southwesterly airflow will send temperatures well above average from this weekend, with the warm weather likely to continue well into May.

A forecaster said: “High pressure is set to dominate our weather this week in a mostly northwesterly airflow. There will be a good deal of dry weather with below average rainfall amounts expected, especially in the southwest. It will be milder than average as well.

“Winds will be mostly light or moderate with mist and fog likely developing during the nights.”

Meanwhile, there will be some thundery downpours before the weekend.

As for the current weekend forecast from Met Eireann, Friday should prove mostly dry with long clear spells and “just the odd stray shower”, so that sounds pretty agreeable. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees are anticipated, as is some overnight fog.

Saturday will see that fog and accompanying mist clear in the morning, though some coastal fog may stick around during the day.

The day itself will be mostly dry, with a few patches of light rain and drizzle along with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Saturday night, meanwhile, will see temperatures drop to between 8 and 11 degrees.

As for Sunday, “a good deal of cloud” will kick things off, as will outbreaks of rain across the east of the country. Sunny spells will follow through the morning and afternoon, leading to highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

On Monday, it will be “mild and humid with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.

A good deal of cloud too but some sunny spells will break through at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

“Towards the evening, outbreaks of showery rain will move in from the Atlantic, extending northeastwards, becoming patchier as it does so.”

