Telegram: Emoji Status, Infinite Reactions, and More

Infinite Reactions

The function is intended to make more and more users happy, fully reaching multiple reactions, as well as various ones that only Telegram Premium users had available. Some few were: status Emojis, Infinite Reactions, and More " class="emoji" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/F09FA4A3.png" alt=" iOSMac Telegram: Status Emojis, Infinite Reactions, and More " width="20" height="20" data-recalc-dims="1"> .

Now you will also have a somewhat better ordered reactions that you want to have, all thanks to a reaction panel that can be expanded. They have also become common in this type of platform, the most used reactions will be at the top of the section.

- Advertisement -

Now in case you are Telegram Premium user you can have reactions in the infinite selection of personalized emojis. In theory, this section is designed for these users, who will select up to three reactions per message.

It should be remembered that group admins have much more control over custom reactions for their chats.

emoji states

As of this update, Telegram Premium users will have the ability to create animated emoji statuses. These will be located next to the user’s name, with the objective of being part of the person’s creativity and expression. In addition, this way you can better customize your “Premium badge” for those who see you in your chat, groups or from your own profile.

- Advertisement -

Customization will be noticeable from the standard color changing states, as well as a few other miscellaneous themes. The fun does not stop there, because remember that you will have access to infinite personalized emojis. The suggestions will indicate many situations and preferences such as trips, emotions or more that you can find at the top of the section.

It will be enough to click on your “Premium badge” in your chat or you can also do it by going directly to Settings, where you can change it. From here you will only have to change the emoji you want in your status for a while.

Remember that the editing platform will also be available. In this way you will be able to upload or obtain totally fun custom packs for Premium users.

More features

More efficient logins

- Advertisement -

If you are a user who is constantly switching between your Telegram accounts and you think that logins are also slow. Now with the update they will be much more efficient, facilitating login codes by easily accessing your email or using Apple or Google login.

As for iOS, you will be able to access much more easily through the records, being even more pleasant from the interface, also having integrated animations.

username links

Now, to simplify and be much more direct trying to get profiles, Telegram implemented unique links for each username, being like the following example: t.me/username. This offers users more efficient ways to share the profile, group or channel from any other platform.

As for the names, it is perfectly clear how the link formats are formed: username.t.me. This makes it quite easy in case you want to highlight your name or if you can’t find the / key.

Prioritize downloads

Now you can better manage your downloads, prioritizing the files you choose from the “Downloads” section or on the icon that represents it from the chat list, located in the upper right. All you have to do is press and hold on the file you want and arrange it as you prefer for downloads. In this way each element will have its own time to download starting from the top to the bottom.

It should be remembered that this function was already fully available on iOS. Just long press on an item in your download list and choose “prioritize download”.