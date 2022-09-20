Apple Watch: charging dock discontinued, MagSafe Duo incompatible with Ultra

the Watch will be more difficult in the future: Apple a practical accessory without replacing it, and another causes trouble with the new Ultra.

Launching on Friday is the Apple Watch Ultra, the most redesigned Apple computer watch since the series launched in 2015. The new look – and in particular the housing enlargement to 49 mm – ensures that previously available accessories no longer work as desired. Apple has now warned of this in a support document.

- Advertisement -

Nice old Charger

The MagSafe Duo Charger (from €88.95), which is very popular despite its high price, is affected. Its mechanism works in such a way that the Apple Watch is normally placed on it in a lateral position, the loading puck is folded forward. Due to the size of the Ultra comes so though not always a reliable contact accomplished, according to Apple. With a watch from 44 mm you may have to adjust the position.

While this has been possible with previous watches, it is becoming increasingly difficult with the Ultra. This is true even when using a workaround that has worked flawlessly so far: leaving the charging puck flat, opening the Apple Watch (if the strap allows), and laying it flat on the MagSafe Duo Charger as well. According to Apple, in the worst case you have to remove the entire strap of the Apple Watch Ultra in order to charge it. How often this actually occurs, however, has to be shown in practice. Apple hadn’t overtaken the MagSafe Duo Charger for a long time; he also does not master the quick charge function from the Apple Watch Series 7. So far there is no information as to whether the hardware will appear in a new version.

Annoying charging of the Ultra

However, the MagSafe Duo charger incompatibility is not the only issue. Another popular product, the regular Magnetic Charging Dock for the Apple Watch, was canceled by the company without replacement. So far, it is unclear why – but here too there should be similar problems as with the MagSafe version, since the mechanics of the loading puck hardly differ. Other products with a charging puck – some of which are made by manufacturers such as Nomad or Belkin – are likely to have similar problems. Here it is important to pay attention to compatibility information, which should appear gradually.

- Advertisement -

In principle, it is advisable to initially only use the new charging cable and charging puck supplied with the Apple Watch Ultra. This is optimally adapted for the watch and also charges it in quick charge mode. The device is also robust thanks to the braided cable. However, it is currently not available for purchase individually, which is unpleasant for people who travel a lot. Furthermore, using the charging cable and charging puck is significantly less elegant than using a charging dock. After all, you don’t have to recharge your batteries as often with the Ultra: Thanks to the larger battery, it should last 36 hours at a time.