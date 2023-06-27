Surprise at the arrival of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it will be a companion to the iPhone 15

- Advertisement -

In February, it was reported that the new generation of Apple Watch Ultra – which is expected to feature a larger screen – would debut in 2024. However, according to new information, it seems that it could launch alongside the 15 as soon as this year.

In the published data, the details of the improvement have not been mentioned on the screen. This may mean that the Cupertino company is hiding its cards very well or, failing that, that contrary to what was thought, there would finally be a minimal update to the component we are talking about in the new Apple Watch Ultra.

It must be remembered that the Apple Watch Ultra was launched last year, and since it is the first version of its range, it is not clear how the hardware cycle will be applied for successive generations. Now, from the source of the information (Mark Gurman) it is pointed out that the next next generation iPhone line will be revealed together with the Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2.

Little information about the new Apple watches

The model numbers of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 are barely known. Two models are expected to be announced with the new iPhones in the Watch Series 9 range -with the internal numbers N207 and N208-, while the Watch Ultra 2 bears the name N210. In the first case, everything indicates that there will be two variants based on connectivity and sizes -that is, the usual Apple-. In the same way, the single number for the model with the largest and most resistant screen could be translated into a single option, which is the model with access to LTE networks.

Little more apart from what is indicated, which is not little, since there will be a change of position on the part of Apple when it comes to launching the new Watch Ultra… and we will have to wait to find out the reasons for it. Of course, it is quite clear that there will be in the new iteration a change in the hardware, specifically in the processorand possibly the screen offers a better response and brightness (but it is possible that the expected panel microLED is not finally included in this wearable).

Everything remains for the iPhone

The more advanced microLED panel has been the subject of buzz in the supply chain industry, and is believed to replace OLED and mini-LED in Apple devices – including the company’s smartwatches and iPad tablets. In addition, the micro-LED has several advantages, such as a higher brightness output and the possibility of achieving a slimmer design, among other. The fact is that it is possible that the firm of the bitten apple will finally use them for the first time with the iPhone.

