Concern grows over misinformation on AI-powered websites, study finds

An analysis by NewsGuard reveals that major global brands are supporting the expansion of UAIN (artificial intelligence-generated) news websites through spending on online advertising.

Most digital advertising platforms automatically place ads on these sites, without the companies specifically choosing which sites they will appear on. As a result, the spread of low-quality sites and disinformation is financed, without safeguarding the safety of brands or the neatness of the content. Most of the ads are placed by Google.

Increase in UAIN websites and concerns about their quality

Websites classified as unreliable artificial intelligence-generated news and information websites, or simply UAIN, are defined by NewsGuard as those that operate with little or no human oversight and publish articles written primarily by bots. In the last month, the number of sites on NewsGuard’s UAIN list increased from 49 to 217.

Many of these sites finance their operation through online advertising. Some of them produce a large number of articles per day, which allows the placement of numerous advertisements. For example, a site detected in this investigation generates more than 1,200 articles per day.

These AI-generated sites appear to be heavily supported by ad monetization platforms, raising concerns about the quality and veracity of the information they disseminate.

Major Brands Unintentionally Endorsing Low-Quality Sites

During May and June 2023, NewsGuard identified 393 programmatic ads from 141 major brands that appeared on 55 of the 217 UAIN sites identified. These ads were served to analysts browsing the Internet in the United States, Germany, France, and Italy.

The brands that have been identified were not named by NewsGuard, as they were likely unaware that their ads would appear on these unreliable AI-powered sites. However, they include banks, financial services companies, luxury department stores, sportswear brands, appliance manufacturers, technology companies, e-commerce providers, streaming services, a digital platform, and a supermarket chain.

Google and the monetization of UAIN websites

Over 90% of identified ads were served by Google Ads, the online platform that generated $168 billion in online ad revenue last year.

The problem lies in the opaque and complex nature of digital advertising, where ads are purchased through third parties and multiple intermediaries are involved. This makes it difficult for brands and their ad agencies to have effective control over where their ads are shown and what type of content they are endorsing.

Misinformation and measures to address the problem

Many of the UAIN websites were found to use AI tools to rewrite mainstream media articles without proper credit. Additionally, some sites have promoted unproven and potentially harmful natural health remedies.

To address this issue, some advertising companies and agencies are implementing measures to prevent their ads from appearing on UAIN sites and promote greater transparency in online advertising. These measures include the implementation of blacklisting of unwanted sites, the manual selection of sites to advertise, and the establishment of partnerships with content quality check providers.

In addition, more advanced technological solutions are being developed to address the problem of misinformation and content quality in digital advertising. Some companies are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze and evaluate the content of websites before allowing ads to run on them.

Importantly, Google and other ad platforms are also working to improve brand safety and combat the spread of misinformation in their ad networks by implementing stricter policies and auto-detection technologies to identify and block low-ranking sites. quality and misleading content.