“Superman & Lois” is left without one of its members, what will happen to the series?

The second season of & Lois ended in June this year and days later Warner Bros. renewed the for a third installment that would begin filming this fall and be released in 2023, however Jordan Elsass will not return to the show.

This was announced by the company through a statement in which it detailed that Elsasswho played Jonathan Kentson of Clark Y Lois, He will not return for “personal reasons”, which is why the producer will seek to rethink the actor’s departure in a way that the public does not resent.

“Jordan Elsass you have notified the study that you will not return to Superman & Lois for season 3 for personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent“, said Warner Bros. Television in a statement on Tuesday.

Superman & Lois follow the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) and the journalist Lois Lane (elizabeth tulloch) along with their two teenage sons, jordan kent (alexander garfin) Y Jonathan Kent.

This show takes place within the so-called arrowversewhich are all those stories of the universe of characters from DC Comics which started with his superhero series Arrow and includes programs like Flash, super girl Y Legends of Tomorrow.

The news of the departure Elsass It occurs a month and a half after the second season of the program came to an end and only a few weeks before production begins on the third, which, like the previous two, takes place in vancouver and to which the actor who gives life to Jonathan did not arrive before the deadline that had been given.

Tyler Hoechlin brings Superman to life in this fiction. (Warner Bros.)

Superman & Lois is created by Berlanti Productions beside Warner Bros. Televisionwhile Greg Berlanti Y Todd Helbing are the executive producers along with Sarah Schechter Y Geoff Johns.

The series premiered in Warner Channel in February 2021 its first season and later, the show returned for a second season, which premiered in January of this year and ended in June. CW officially renewed the show for a new installment in March of this year.

The 21-year-old actor has appeared on series like Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” (Warner Bros.)

Tyler Hoechlin Y elizabeth tulloch they will return as Clark Kent/Superman Y Lois Lanerespectively. During his tenure on the series, Elsass co-starred with alex garfinwho plays the twin brother of Jonathan, jordan kent.

Part of the story for this show is based on the comics of Superboyin which Jonathan Kent he is the only son of Clark Kent Y Lois Lanewho named him after the adoptive father of the Superman, who in this fiction died when he was a teenager. The idea that there is a twin brother named Jordan is exclusive to the show Warner.

In the comic, Jontahan Kent is an only child and has no siblings unlike in the series. (Warner Bros.)

The first two seasons of Superman & Lois are available through the platform hbo max.

