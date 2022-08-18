Gamma, a new way to create presentations on the Internet

There are many ways to make an entertaining presentation, leaving the boring format of the classic PowerPoint, a tool that, by the way, has been greatly modernized over the years so as not to lose space in this sector.

From Prezi, to Google slides, there is a whole range of options, and today they launch a really interesting new one: .

It is an alternative to slides, a quick and easy way to share and present work. We can make , memos, summaries and documents to discuss live or share asynchronously, all in the browser, without installing anything.

Google Slides and Powerpoint are the kings of the sector, there is no doubt. In fact, slides have dominated the world of business communication for decades, without changing their format much (with the exception of Prezi). All slides tend to have fixed dimensions, and the presentations end up being linear, unidirectional.

Gamma appears as a free to use toolwithout trial period, offering the following functions:

– It’s fast: less time to align boxes and format elements.

– It’s simple: they use one-click themes to change the style without having to rework it every time.

– It is interactive: it offers more multimedia support and a set of functions to encourage two-way communication.

– It is collaborative: we can a presentation with other people.

Now they are working on creating an Analytics system, on Channels to organize the team’s work and new Templates so as not to start from scratch.

You can test it in gamma.app.