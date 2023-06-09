Summer Game Fest 2023: check out the main event announcements

- Advertisement -

After E3 was cancelled, Summer Game Gest took its place as one of the biggest gaming events in the industry. The presentation brought several titles much awaited by fans, as well as news about others already announced. In the highlights, the event brought a new Prince of Persia chapter, entitled The Lost Crown. It will bring everything fans love and come out early next year. Despite previously announced, Mortal Kombat 1 won a brutal new trailer with classic characters and their traditional fatalities.

Another big news from the announcement was Sonic Superstars, which mixes the franchise's classic gameplay with updated graphics. Remedy Entertainment was also present with Alan Wake 2, bringing new details about the release. Sony also took advantage of the event to announce the date of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which will bring new dynamics between Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Director John Carpenter, responsible for cinema classics such as Halloween and Escape from New York, presented his game Toxic Commando. The FPS shooter will pit players against a mysterious entity that has spread a zombie plague across the world. However, one of the biggest surprises of the event was the announcement of the sequel to the remake of Final Fantasy VII. Moving beyond Midgar, Final Fantasy VII – Rebirth was presented in style with stunning graphics and dynamic combat. The title will come to PlayStation 5 on two discs in early 2024. Check out the trailers for the main announcements below:

Prince of Persia – The Lost Crown

Mortal Kombat 1

sonic superstars

Sandland

Lies of P

Throne and Liberty

alan wake 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Toxic Commando

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Immortals of Aveum

Baldur’s Gate 3

Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name

path of exile 2

Crash Team Rumble

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII – Rebirth