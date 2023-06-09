Realme C51 is certified with 33W charging and should be announced soon

- Advertisement -

realme is preparing to launch a new C line device that should hit the market as realme C51. The cell phone has been certified by several regulatory bodies such as EEC, NBTC and TKDN, indicating that its launch is close. Now, the realme C51 has been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC in the original acronym), which has revealed details about its battery and charging.

The FCC revealed that the realme C51 has code RMX3830, the same listed for certification in the BIS, EEC and NBTC authorities. According to the regulatory body, the cell phone will come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 33W charging. Regulatory body documents also confirmed support for dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE connection. Apart from these details, other specifications were not revealed in the listing. Google Photos brings new effects to the Memories function on Android

In addition to the BIS, EEC and NBTC certifications, the realme C51 has also been listed in the TUV Rheinland database. So far, the design of the device is unknown. It is speculated that it must be a more "stripped" version of the recently announced realme C53. In the specifications, the device features a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution, support for a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a maximum brightness of 560 nits and a drop-shaped notch. Under the hood, it features the Unisoc T612 chipset with 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Recently, realme introduced a new device from the C line in Malaysia, the realme C53. It brings simple specifications, such as a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, Unisoc T612 eight-core chipset and 50-megapixel main camera. Now, after the launch of the realme C53, the Chinese manufacturer is preparing to launch another cell phone from the C line that could be the realme C51. It has received multiple certifications from regulatory bodies BIS, EEC, TKDN, TUV and NBTC, indicating it will go official in the coming weeks.

According to the NBTC certification, the realme cell phone has a code RMX3830 and its trading name will actually be C51. The same device has also passed the EEC, BIS, TKDN and TUV Rheinland authorities. So far, the specifications of the realme C51 remain unknown and there is no forecast for its launch. More information about the cell phone should emerge in the coming days when it is listed on Geekbench or receives other certifications, such as TENAA.