Successfully managing teams according to the Margerison-McCann system

Why are some teams successful and others not? This is the question asked by the two management researchers Dr. Charles Margerison and Dr. Dick McCann. They discovered the phenomenon of work preferences and investigated in which areas and in what ways these preferences contribute to team success.
The research project resulted in the Team Management System (TMS), which today is one of the most well-known team tools in the world. It helps agile teams quickly get back on their feet by empowering them to act and enabling better performance over the long term. Marc Tscheuschner, to whom it has already become second nature, presents the central findings of this method. Tscheuschner is managing director of the TMS training center for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He has been successfully using and implementing TMS for years.
Key points of the video presentation
- It takes many activities to be successful – eight to be exact.
- Know yourself – what contribution do you make to the team’s success? Where are you going?
- The entire work process at a glance: Who is the best addition for which project?
- Recognize blind spots in the team. Best at the start.
- Coaching – team – organization: Areas of application of the team management profile
Marc Cheuschner
Dipl.-Oec., is the managing director of Team Management Services GmbH. As a teaching and master trainer, he trains managers, trainers, coaches and HR professionals in the tools of the team management system. In addition to supporting the TMS network of over 3,000 coaches and trainers in D – A – CH, he currently works for teams from BCG, Boehringer Ingelheim, BTC, dSPACE, EWE, Parsionate and Vector Informatik, among others.
On October 26, 2022, the online conference “Team Up!” new impulses for successful team development – because teams do not develop by themselves, as the motto of the one-day specialist event is. A look at the programme:
- psychological security as the key to successful teams
- Team developers develop themselves
- team dynamics recognize, understand, change
- alternative retrospectives
- leadership teams are different!
- Big Five for Live
Questions over questions – here are the answers
Successful team development is reflected in observable changes in behavior: Team members suddenly have the courage to address problems openly and ask others for support. Or at the Daily Standup Meeting, everyone is always on time: how can that be achieved? What does it take? How can the new behavior be anchored in the long term?
There are proven solutions to many of these questions, which are the focus of the online event. Designated experts show proven ways that teams can clearly define and implement their goals. The field reports deal, among other things, with the question of how solutions are found that are a good fit for the respective team. Further information can be found on the website.
team up addresses:
- Executives who want to sustainably develop their teams
- Responsible in project teams
- Employees of HR and personnel departments
- (Agile) Coaches & Consultants
- Scrum & Kanban & … masters