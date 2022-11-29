iPhone 14 Pro: production drop in China leaves Apple with no way out for Christmas sales

The chaotic situation at Apple’s main smartphone factory in the world was reflected in the lack of 6 million units of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max on the market. The information was raised this weekend.

According to several analysts, although Foxconn has tried to resolve the latest riots and workers’ revolt, the iPhone production continues inconsistently🇧🇷

Thus, as much as the factory works in extra shifts, it will still not be easy to replace the number of iPhones that are no longer sold around the world. That is, Apple is facing a great challenge.