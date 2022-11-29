Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
iPhone 14 Pro: production drop in China leaves Apple with no way out for Christmas sales

By Abraham
The chaotic situation at Apple’s main smartphone factory in the world was reflected in the lack of 6 million units of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max on the market. The information was raised this weekend.

According to several analysts, although Foxconn has tried to resolve the latest riots and workers’ revolt, the iPhone production continues inconsistently🇧🇷

Thus, as much as the factory works in extra shifts, it will still not be easy to replace the number of iPhones that are no longer sold around the world. That is, Apple is facing a great challenge.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.
Currently, the market is already beginning to price the scarcity of iPhones during Black Friday and this has been reflected in a fall in Apple’s shares.

Furthermore, a less than encouraging new report indicates that the situation can get worse, since Christmas is coming and this is one of the times where the iPhone is sold the most in the world.

Currently, Europeians can even buy an iPhone 14 Pro, but the wait is long. That’s because Apple promises to deliver the device just after Christmas.

Recently, the report of a major retailer in the United States scared the market with the lack of stock of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but everything indicates that there is still room for things to get worse in the country.

On the other hand, the Chinese government continues to insist on the Covid Zero policy, something that can keep tension among workers and also production in “idling” at the Foxconn factory.

(updated Nov 29, 2022 at 6:18 am)
