Success! Resident Evil 4 Remake Is The Franchise's Second Biggest Launch

Success! Resident Evil 4 Remake Is The Franchise’s Second Biggest Launch

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Success! Resident Evil 4 Remake Is The Franchise's Second Biggest Launch
The Resident Evil 4 remake became the second biggest in franchise history, according to Capcom’s numbers, surpassing even the original’s total numbers on GameCube and PlayStation 2.

The publisher revealed that the game sold more than 3 million units in just two daysproving its success.

The only game in the franchise to reach that mark in less time was Resident Evil 6 in 2012, which sold 4.5 million copies in just two days, a record broken by Monster Hunter: World in 2018, which hit 6 million units sold. .

Compared to other recent games in the series, Resident Evil Village sold 3 million units in four days, the same mark reached by the Resident Evil 2 remake. Resident Evil 3 sold 2 million units in five days.

The Resident Evil 4 remake was such a success that it has already surpassed the total sales of the GameCube and PlayStation 2 versions, which stood at 1.6 million and 2 million, respectively.

Both original versions took a year to reach 3 million copies sold, something the remake achieved in a weekend. On Steam, it became the biggest release in the series, getting 168,000 concurrent players.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. To check out our review, click here.

