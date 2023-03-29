The secret function of Instagram that is changing the way of saving photos

Instagram listens to the requests of its users and, finally!, we have the we needed. The collaborative collections or shared are going to be a revolution when it comes to planning a trip with friends, sharing recipes or looking for decorations for a shared house. No more direct messages to share and organize ideas.

Yesterday, Instagram launched a new feature called "collaborative collections«. If you're familiar with a shared board on Pinterest, this will look familiar. This feature allows you to save and organize posts on Instagram with the help of friends, followers, or even enemies. It's especially useful if you're working on a joint project, like decorating an apartment, creating a workout chart, or planning a trip. you can add up to 250 people to your collection, but keep in mind that all participants can delete posts. Collections shared between friends Collections are already a great way to save and organize the posts you find on Instagram, whether it's home decorating tips, food recipes, or wedding inspiration. Luckily, we can already add friends to contribute to these folders. The steps to follow are very simple: 5 ways to protect yourself from harassment on social networks save a post. Find a post you like and click the Save button, a small icon that looks like a bookmark or flag. Create a collaborative collection. Instagram will prompt you to save posts with friends, asking if you want to save a post to a collaborative collection. Let Instagram know that anyone in the chat can add or remove posts from the collection. Just click on "new collection" to the right of "collections" and make sure it is collaborative by clicking on the bar next to the word "collaborative". Name your collection and add your friends. Give the collection a name, something like "sport" or "recipes". Be sure to click "collaborative" and add the friends you'd like to share the collection with.

There are other ways to create a collaborative collection on Instagram, like saving something to a collection if you sent it in a direct message. Regardless of how you choose to create it, once it’s done, you’ll be able to add content from feed, explore, reels or share in direct messages. It’s unclear if this will be one of many new Instagram features to flop or if Pinterest is the next tech giant to be sucked into Meta.

Another factor to take into account is that to enjoy this function it will be necessary to have the latest version of the app. Some accounts will need a few more days to view collaborative collections.