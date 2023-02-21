Stoov has the solution so you don’t get cold when working or watching TV: a heated cushion

- Advertisement -

There are solutions that are most ingenious when it comes to preventing you from getting cold in winter. One of them is the one with the stoov company on the market and that surely convinces many for its usefulness and functionality. We talk about a heated cushion that allows you to take it wherever you go so that you always have a source of heat nearby.

The specific accessory is called plov, and it has everything that a traditional cushion offers fused with new technologies that allow you to hide something inside that makes your legs or kidneys warm. We are talking about an element that emits infrared and connects to heating pads -that generate heat and that cause different temperatures to be reached to achieve the right setting at all times-. Therefore, this is a very ingenious and useful solution. low consumption.

Different sides on the Stoov cushion

This is something very important as well as interesting. The front part of Ploov de Stoov is the one that gets hot and, so you don’t have to worry about anything, an additional protection element is included that prevents overheating and ensures that you won’t have any problems when using the accessory. The rear, which does not rise in temperature. It can always be used as a traditional cushion to get a perfect rest in all kinds of situations.

Among the things that this gadget offers, which has a battery inside that can be recharged without removing it with an adapter that is included with the cushion, is that it can be used between two and four hours without having to resort to a plug -there is a higher amperage battery, but it is an extra in the price-. It is more than enough time for you to finish watching a movie on TV or complete the morning or afternoon of work at home.

In addition, it is possible to establish three different Modes of use depending on the temperature that is reached and that adjusts depending on the environment you are in (You must always remember that there is a tissue that prevents negative sensations):

Mode 1 that works with a ratio of 28 to 32 degrees

Mode 2 that works between 35 and 39 degrees

Mode 3, the most powerful that uses a fork from 38 to 42 degrees.

Options of all kinds in Ploov

In order for you to find the model that suits your needs, the manufacturer offers two different dimensions: 45 x 60 and 25 x 60 centimeters. In addition, there are many options to choose from when it comes to colors or finishes, but options such as high-quality knitwear that have no problem with washing are always used (since the cushion is removable).

When it comes to prices, it is possible to get one of these heated cushions from Stoov from €99.95there are hours of possibilities that increase the price for the chosen finish and the battery charge.

