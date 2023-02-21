Stores Closing Include Walmart, Macy’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond in 2023

- Advertisement -
- More than a dozen major retailers are expected to close at least 800 US stores in 2023.
- Macy’s, Walmart, and Big Lots are among the chains shutting down stores.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close 416 locations — the most of any retailers on the list.
It’s not quite the retail apocalypse of prior years, but it’s a shakeup nonetheless.
An Insider tally of announcements by major retailers in 2023 finds at least 803 stores set to close during the year across the US.
The rationales are varied: some companies are navigating bankruptcy proceedings, while others say they are aiming to cut costs.
Leading the list is housewares giant Bed Bath & Beyond, which once owned more than 1,500 stores across three brands, but is now aiming to end the year with just 480 locations across two brands.
See the full list:
