Yandex leaked code revealed how SEO works within that search engine

The SEO ranking factors that influence the positioning that a website achieves among the results of a search engine may have been discovered recently, after the leak of part of the Yandex code, the so-called “Russian Google”.

Considering that about 70% of all search results match on both Yandex and Google, it can be assumed that their algorithms are similar and thus this formula can also be applied to decipher the actual functioning of Alphabet’s search engine as well.

Some SEO ranking factors cracked from the Yandex code

By analyzing recently leaked code from Yandex, a Russian search engine founded in 1997 by ex-Google employees, you can gain insight into what factors affect SEO rankings and how you can use them to improve a website’s ranking among results.

Regarding the linksobtain backlinks of the top 100 websites ranked by PageRank can have a positive impact on SEO. It is recommended to secure these kinds of links from reputable domains, as they carry more weight in terms of boosting your website’s search engine rankings.

It’s worth noting that link age is also an SEO ranking factor, common misconceptions notwithstanding. The amount of time that backlinks lead to your website can tell search engines if they were purchased or if your website is trustworthy.

In terms of link strength, links from a home page are the most powerful, as the crawler bot first checks the home page of a domain.

Finally, the anchor text of the backlink it also plays a key role in SEO. If the text in a link from another page to yours contains keywords that your site wants to rank for in search results, that’s taken as a positive sign by search engines.

In other respects, both traffic source As the user behavior are influential ranking factors. Google considers the percentage of organic traffic and paid search ads. In fact, both types of traffic are good for a website. However, it is important to keep the interest of the visitor as long as possible.

Link click-through rate, bounce rate, time on site, and when the last click occurred are some of the things that affect SEO rankings.

Another important factor to consider is markers. If users constantly save a website, this can have a positive impact on its ranking. This is interpreted as the site in question being a reliable and relevant source of information.

Among other traffic factors, repeat visitors and direct traffic also stand out as good SEO factors, since they are also interpreted as a sign that relevant and useful content is being produced.

As for the URLs and page titles, It is highlighted that using numbers in your URLs is not a good strategy to rank higher in search results. Instead, it is recommended to use clear and concise addresses, containing relevant keywords.

The use of keywords in the URL is a good SEO factor. In this regard, it is recommended to include three words of the key phrase in the URL. The variety of related keywords is also valued, as many as possible, since that is valued as a relevance factor.

Also contributing to this SEO calculation is keeping the most important pages high up in your site’s hierarchy, ideally no more than three clicks away from your home page.

Regarding titles, the use of all capital letters in a title is negatively valued. Instead, it is better to apply a clear and concise title that accurately reflects the content of your page.

Lastly, regarding the authority of a siteapply penalties on websites that engage in black hat SEO techniques, violate search engine guidelines, or have low-quality content.

Including a map with useful location information on your website is a positive ranking factor. Websites with maps js-api, such as Google Maps, rank higher as they provide useful location information.

The total ranking of the website on the domain is also an SEO factor. If you have low-quality content posted that doesn’t rank, it can affect the rankings of other pages on your domain. To improve this factor, it is worth removing, deindexing or optimizing the content of pages that do not receive SEO traffic.