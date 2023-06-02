Star Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in June 2023

We finally arrived in June, but in addition to the joys of the São João festivities, a new month also means news in the catalogs of subscription platforms.
After finding out what’s coming to the Prime Video catalogs of Amazon, Netflix and Lionsgate Plus, it’s time to check out the premieres of Star Plus, a platform that belongs to the Disney group.
Among the June releases are original Latin American productions December 2001 and Os Protectors; the exclusive special Bios. Lives that Changed Yours: Paralamas do Sucesso, the exclusive series Saint X, All or Nothing New, FBI Agents and Great Expectations; the films Flamin’ Hot: The Flavor that Changed History and Chevalier; the new seasons of the exclusive series Big Sky and Outlander; new episodes of exclusive series The Kardashians, The Secret Cult, The Resident and Abbott Elementary; in addition to sports.
See the full schedule below:
- Series
- Films
- Specials
- December 2001 – Complete season – June 7
- Saint X – Complete Season – June 7
- Big Sky – Complete Season 3 – June 7
- All or Nothing New – Complete Season – June 14
- The Resident – Part Two of Season 6 – June 14
- Outlander – Season 7 Part One – June 18 (a new episode every Sunday)
- FBI Agents – Complete Season 1 – June 21
- Abbot Elementary – Season 2 Part Two – June 21
- The Protectors – Complete Season 1 – June 25
- Great Expectations – Complete Season 1 – June 28
- The Secret Cult – New episode every Wednesday
- The Kardashians – New episode of Season 3 every Thursday
- Flamin’ Hot: The Flavor That Changed History – June 9
- Chevalier – June 16th
- BIOS. Life that Marked His: Paralamas do Sucesso – June 16