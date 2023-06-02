Star Plus: see what’s new coming to the catalog in June 2023

We finally arrived in June, but in addition to the joys of the São João festivities, a new month also means news in the catalogs of subscription platforms.

After finding out what’s coming to the Prime Video catalogs of Amazon, Netflix and Lionsgate Plus, it’s time to check out the premieres of Star Plus, a platform that belongs to the Disney group.

Among the June releases are original Latin American productions December 2001 and Os Protectors; the exclusive special Bios. Lives that Changed Yours: Paralamas do Sucesso, the exclusive series Saint X, All or Nothing New, FBI Agents and Great Expectations; the films Flamin’ Hot: The Flavor that Changed History and Chevalier; the new seasons of the exclusive series Big Sky and Outlander; new episodes of exclusive series The Kardashians, The Secret Cult, The Resident and Abbott Elementary; in addition to sports.