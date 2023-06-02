Full-size comparison: Motorola Razr 40 lineup vs foldable predecessors

- Advertisement -

Motorola today announced its new foldables: the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Both arrive with several improvements to their flexible screens and now we can finally know what has changed in them compared to their predecessors since the Razr 2019 with a focus on the new Razr 40.

screens and design

Starting with the screen, the new generation of foldables has a main display that is larger than its predecessors with Full HD+ resolution, guaranteeing better image quality. The most interesting thing is that two models did not get bigger, which was possible thanks to thinner bezels on the screens. We noticed that Motorola also focused on bringing the experience of a top of the line with 144Hz and 165Hz screens on the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, respectively.

Unfortunately none of the new devices have any degree of resistance against water, but fortunately the Razr 40 Ultra brings a new larger external screen that allows you to use applications even with the cell phone closed, while the screen of the standard Razr 40 has been reduced compared to its predecessors.

Hardware

Speaking now of the hardware, we have a nice evolution with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset in the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in the Razr 40, both paired with 8GB of RAM to provide enhanced multitasking performance.

A very interesting detail of this generation is the increase in battery capacity of the two new models, as the Razr 5G had only 2,800mAh, while the Razr 40 Ultra has 3,800 and the Razr 40 has 4,200mAh, making it the perfect choice for those who want stay away from the outlet longer with a foldable one.

cameras

Finally, let's talk about the cameras, which have powerful new sensors starting with the Razr 40 with a 64 MP main sensor with optical stabilization and f / 1.7 aperture, while the secondary sensor is ultra-wide and macro with 13 MP and f / 2.2 aperture .

While the Razr 40 Ultra has a 12 MP main camera, don’t be fooled: the larger aperture of f/1.5 promises to yield even better results even in challenging lighting conditions. The secondary sensor is the same as the Razr 40. Finally, both also share the same 32 MP front camera with f / 2.4 aperture, but which allows you to record 4K videos with the cell phone serving as a tripod when the hinge is open at 90º. In addition, it is worth remembering that it is possible to use the main cameras of both for selfies with the help of external screens.

Finally, we can conclude that Motorola has evolved a lot in its launches, increasing the Razr line with increasingly powerful chipsets, elegant design and cameras that promise to meet the demand of those who seek good quality and style when shooting.