sony xperia 5 iv coming? clues in the fcc certification

We return to talk about xperia-5-iii-the-compact-high-end-returns-with-snapdragon-888-and-more-battery/">Sony Xperia 5 IV, a smartphone that went to the headlines at the beginning of the year and deserves attention. especially if you are looking for a compact device with high-end hardware. According to previous rumors, Xperia 5 IV will be the direct successor of the Xperia 5 III launched last year. A recent FCC it could relate to the new Sony smartphone: the trade name is not explicitly mentioned but some technical characteristics – the dimensions in particular – are compatible with the product identikit.

AND CONFIRMATIONS IN THE FCC CERTIFICATION

According to the documentation filed with the US agency:

the smartphone measures 155.74 x 67.1 mm – to have a benchmark, the Xperia 5 III measures 157.4 x 68.5, so its supposed successor would be even more compact.

the screen diagonal is 153.5 mm, therefore 6.04 “(Xperia 5 III has a 6.1” screen)

are present: UBS-C connector for charging and data transfer 3.5mm headphone jack NFC support wireless charging WiFi connectivity 6 RFID smart card support



According to rumors spread in recent months, the smartphone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a camera compartment derived from the previous Xperia 5 III (12MP IMX557 main sensor + telephones with 12MP IMX663 sensor + ultra wide-angle sensor with sensor from 12MP IMX 663). Also based on previous rumors, the smartphone launch window would take place next autumn: the recent FCC certification – which as always slightly precedes the product’s commercial debut – can support this hypothesis.